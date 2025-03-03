Carrizo Springs Border Patrol agents arrest previously deported ‘carpet walker’
DEL RIO, Texas — Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents recently arrested three individuals attempting to enter the country illegally near Carrizo Springs, Texas.
On Feb. 27, agents responded to an alert by CBP Air and Marine Operations of three individuals walking on a local ranch. Agents searched the area and, following foot sign, found the group. All three of the men had carpet attached to the bottoms of their shoes in an apparent attempt to hide their tracks.
“Illegal aliens will go to great lengths to try to conceal their entry into the country,” said Del Rio Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Milton Moreno. “Our agents are trained in sign cutting methods that regularly foil these attempts.”
The group was transported to the Carrizo Springs Border Patrol Station for processing, where one of the individuals, Refugio Juarez-Argote, 30, of Mexico, was found to have been previously deported in 2013. He faces a charge of 8 USC § 1326 – reentry after deportation.
