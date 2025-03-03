Ke Ala Hou, A New Path Forward, March 2025 — Governor’s Message

Posted on Mar 2, 2025 in Main

As your Governor, I would like to take a moment to share with you what our state has accomplished this past month. In line with my administration’s priorities, I have signed an executive order to advance our state’s renewable energy initiatives, ensuring we remain on track to achieve our goals. Additionally, I am pleased to announce that we are expediting the state hiring process to fill critical positions sooner to strengthen our workforce and ensure we have the necessary resources to serve our community effectively.

I want to express my deepest gratitude to our state employees for your tireless dedication and hard work. Your efforts—ranging from improving our state Capitol to successfully and safely transporting our burn victims to Arizona—reflect an unwavering commitment to the well-being of our people. It is your hard work that makes a real difference in the lives of our residents.

Additionally, I appreciate the invaluable research being conducted to better understand the wellness and resilience of Hawai‘i’s residents. By working together, we can deepen our understanding and how to best respond to the needs of our community.

While there are still challenges ahead, I am confident that as long as we work together, we can overcome any obstacle that comes our way. Our strength lies in our unity so let’s continue to stand by each other and remain committed to our shared goals and values. Together, we can build a brighter, more resilient future for our community.

Mahalo,