Explore Outdoor Hawai‘i Site Wins Web Design Gold

Posted on Mar 2, 2025 in Main

The Explore Outdoor Hawai‘i website, launched in July 2024, won gold in the Best of the Web – Government Agency category at the 2024 Horizon Interactive Awards (HIA). The HIA, now in its 23rd year, recognizes excellence in interactive media production and web design.

Explore Outdoor Hawai‘i was designed to be user friendly, helping residents and visitors to easily find recreational information and services available across the state. This includes material on hiking safety, camping and hunter education, as well as applications for various licenses and making reservations at popular state parks.

The site highlights unique and wide-ranging cultural, historical and natural resources that the Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) manages. Users can easily and seamlessly find information about responsible boating, pono fishing practices, and permits that are required for commercial businesses and activities.

Though relatively new, Explore Outdoor Hawai‘i, created for the DLNR by Tyler Technologies, is a trusted source for information on a variety of topics to help residents and visitors get outside and access Hawai‘i’s resources, on land and in the water. Check out the website at https://outdoor.hawaii.gov/.