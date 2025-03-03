Operation Hire Hawai‘i is a Go!

Submit Release
Governor Josh Green, M.D., signed an executive order to implement Operation Hire Hawai‘i (OH-HI) on February 18, 2025. Operation Hire Hawai‘i is a targeted outreach initiative featuring an expedited state hiring process, fast-tracking qualified candidates into job opportunities throughout Hawai‘i. This initiative aims to support Hawai‘i residents impacted by layoffs, resignations, loss of federal funding and other interested job seekers.

Candidates who apply through the OH-HI project will be referred immediately to hiring agencies for consideration and should expect to hear from them shortly thereafter. The state is currently recruiting for a wide range of careers, from engineering, IT professionals, planners, accountants, HR specialists, registered nurses, investigators, and much, much more.

For more information on Operation Hire Hawai‘i and to review current OH-HI recruitments, visit dhrd.hawaii.gov/ohhi.

 

