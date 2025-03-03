Hartzell Propeller’s Tanis Preheat Systems Approved for Airbus H135
On Display at Verticon March 11-13
These Hartzell Propeller STCs for our Tanis brand preheat systems expand coverage for Airbus H135 helicopters.”PIQUA, OH, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hartzell Propeller has been awarded STC approval for its Tanis Helicopter Preheat Systems for Airbus H135 helicopters. Approvals cover the United States and the European Union (including EC135T1, EC135T2, EC135T2+, EC135T3, EC635T2+).
Tanis brand helicopter preheat systems will be on display at Verticon Dallas 2025 in the Kay Bailey Hutchison Center in Dallas, Texas booth # 3812.
Airbus H135 Preconditioning Systems
TA3391-1 – Preconditioning Kit for the Airbus H135 – 115 Voltage (USA Centric)
TA3391-2 - Preconditioning Kit for the Airbus H135 – 230 Voltage (EU Centric)
“These Hartzell Propeller STCs for our Tanis brand preheat systems expand coverage for Airbus H135 helicopters,” said Hartzell Propeller President JJ Frigge. “The entire Tanis team truly cares about enhancing the reliability, safety and utility of your aircraft, despite the cold weather,” he added.
Preheat for Fixed Wing and Rotorcraft
Hartzell Propeller offers Tanis preheat systems for numerous piston and turbine powered airplanes and helicopters. In addition, the company offers Tanis avionics/cabin preheaters and replacement parts and accessories.
Hartzell Propeller’s entire preheat product line contributes to aircraft longevity, reliability, safety, and the ability to perform protected engine starts in colder weather. The Tanis brand utilizes silicone pad elements to provide heat to critical components such as engines, gearboxes, hydraulics, avionics and batteries.
The key benefits of helicopter preheat include:
Extend the lifespan of critical driveline components
Reduce torque oscillations
Maximize battery and starter life
Minimize downtime, maximize efficiency
Increase ramp and taxi safety
Boost year-round helicopter utility
Hartzell recommends continuous use of preheat systems when ambient temperatures drop below 50°F (10°C).
About Hartzell Propeller
Hartzell Propeller is a global leader in advanced aircraft propeller design and manufacturing. With more than a century of experience, the company designs next-generation propellers with innovative blended airfoil technology and manufactures them with revolutionary machining centers, robotics and custom resin transfer molding curing stations. Hartzell Propeller is headquartered in Piqua, Ohio. For more information, visit https://hartzellprop.com.
About Hartzell Aviation
Hartzell Aviation is an outstanding group of General Aviation companies and products. The storied brands include Hartzell Propeller, Hartzell Aerospace Welding and Hartzell Engine Tech. For more information, visit https://hartzellaviation.com.
