IADA Reports Strong Start to 2026 as Business Aircraft Market Stabilizes at Elevated Levels
The prevailing tone across respondents is one of measured confidence.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) reported the business aviation market remained fundamentally strong in the first quarter of 2026. The organization’s First Quarter Market Report, featuring perception surveys and actual performance data, signaled continued demand outpacing supply and stable pricing across most categories, leading to generally positive expectations for the year ahead.
— John Odegard, Chair of IADA and Co-Founder and Partner of 5X5 Trading
Survey respondents described a market defined by resilience and discipline, even as geopolitical uncertainty and macroeconomic risks introduce a more measured outlook compared with late 2025. Overall sentiment reflects steady performance with underlying strength in demand, constrained inventory, and sustained transaction activity.
“The prevailing tone across respondents is one of measured confidence,” said John Odegard, Chair of IADA and Co-Founder and Partner of 5X5 Trading, an IADA-Accredited Dealer. “The business aviation market remains fundamentally healthy, demand continues to outpace supply, values are holding firm, and buyer interest remains broad. However, a growing undercurrent of geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty is tempering enthusiasm somewhat heading into mid-2026.”
Market Performance and Five-Year Trend
First quarter 2026 IADA activity reflects continued strength in transaction volume and dealer engagement, with several key indicators showing year-over-year growth compared with the first quarter of 2025. Closed deals rose to 333 in Q1 2026 from 316 in Q1 2025, extending to five years a trend of incremental first quarter increases and reinforcing sustained demand across the business aviation market.
Acquisition agreements also increased to 167 from 134, signaling a stronger pipeline of future transactions, while dealer inventory purchases more than doubled, rising from 29 to 65, driven in part by a sharp increase in March activity. At the same time, other indicators point to a more balanced and evolving market environment.
The number of aircraft under contract declined slightly to 235 from 250, and exclusive sell agreements eased to 188 from 203, suggesting a modest normalization following elevated activity levels in 2025. Price reductions dropped significantly to 26 from 43, indicating continued pricing resilience, even as deals that fell apart increased to 49 from 37, reflecting a more cautious buyer base and the impact of external uncertainties.
Supply and Demand Dynamics
Inventory levels remain historically tight across nearly all segments, from turboprops through large-cabin jets. While the surge of transactions in the fourth quarter of 2025 pulled forward significant deal volume, supply constraints persist and continue to support pricing. Late-model, well-maintained aircraft, particularly those with clean maintenance histories, continue to command premium pricing with minimal negotiation flexibility.
Demand remains strong and globally diversified, with activity across North America, Latin America, Africa and other regions. However, respondents noted a shift toward a more measured pace, with some buyers adopting a “wait-and-see” approach in response to geopolitical developments.
Projection Analysis: Pricing, Supply, Inventory and Demand
IADA’s first quarter member survey provides a detailed outlook across key market indicators:
Pricing: Expected to remain stable to slightly lower overall, with mid-size and large-cabin aircraft showing the greatest potential for modest increases.
Supply: Projected to remain predominantly stable, with variation depending on aircraft category.
Willingness to Inventory: Anticipated to increase slightly, reflecting growing confidence among dealers and brokers.
Demand: Expected to remain stable to slightly higher across all segments.
12-Month Outlook
The first quarter of 2026 reflects a business aviation market that is stabilizing at elevated levels of activity. Strong demand, limited supply and supportive financial conditions continue to define the landscape, while geopolitical and economic uncertainties shape a more measured outlook.
Industry participants broadly expect the market to remain stable through the next 12 months, with potential for improvement as conditions evolve. In response to the question, “Over the next 12 months, do you expect the market to soften, remain stable, or improve?” survey respondents indicated expectations for a stable market.
Market Drivers and Risks
Key factors supporting the market include:
Reinstatement of 100% bonus depreciation in the United States
Lower interest rates supporting financing and buyer confidence
Extended OEM backlogs sustaining demand for preowned aircraft
Strong underlying economic fundamentals
At the same time, respondents identified several ongoing risks:
Geopolitical instability, particularly in the Middle East
Maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) bottlenecks and parts shortages
OEM production delays and quality concerns
Continued uncertainty surrounding global tariff policies
For the complete report visit https://aircraftexchange.com/market-report.
Member Perspectives on Current Market Conditions
IADA members provided the following insights into current market conditions:
“Favorable towards growth with the potential for sustained geopolitical and economic uncertainty as the primary risk factors.” — Don Walsh, Eldridge Capital Management // IADA Verified Products and Services Member
“Stable. Supply is still pretty low and demand is still decent and possibly increasing due to security concerns. Obviously tariffs and oil may impact this.” — Lee Thomas, Eagle Aviation // IADA Accredited Dealer
“Many segments of the market still appear to be sellers’ markets coming into the year, and that momentum has continued, particularly for models that remain in active production. Overall, that has kept pricing elevated across much of the market. However, I do expect we’ll start to see some normalization in certain segments as the ability for U.S. buyers to purchase international aircraft without the concern of tariffs returns. With that barrier removed, more international inventory can compete in the U.S. market again, which should help bring additional balance to supply and demand over time.” — Michael Barber, jetAVIVA // IADA Accredited Dealer
“The current markets are stable but international conflicts are negatively impacting the processes involved in the transactions.” — Luis Flores, Aerolineas Ejecutivas S.A. de C.V. // IADA Verified Products and Services Member
“Overall stable, but some cause for concern regarding costs of engine overhauls for non-programmed aircraft as well as availability of good inventory.” — Bryon Mobley, Wetzel Aviation Inc. // IADA Accredited Dealer
“Preowned aircraft demand remains solid — and for dealers, current market conditions present real opportunities to source quality inventory.” — Jayson Hatt, Hatt & Associates // IADA Verified Products and Services Member
“OEM backlogs have been pushing new deliveries out further and further while helping drive up valuations in the pre-owned market as sellers carry assets that can be delivered to buyers who wish not to wait. Well-maintained mid, super mid and especially large cabin assets are benefitting from the supply-side shortage.” — Mark Bearden, First American Equipment Finance, an RBC / City National Company // IADA Verified Products and Services Member
“General market conditions are good in our territory, central and south Africa.” — Neil Howard, Absolute Aviation // IADA Accredited Dealer
“New deliveries are up and backlogs continue to extend, which constrains the flow of pre-owned inventory. The replacement cycle drives the secondary market — owners sell when they have a new aircraft to transition into, and buyers on the pre-owned side can’t move until that inventory surfaces.” — Jonathon Gardner, West Elk Aviation // IADA Accredited Dealer
“I see some bifurcation in the market: younger, quality aircraft are in higher demand with low inventory. Older, legacy aircraft have higher inventory with sellers competing on price.” — Jeff Agur, VanAllen // IADA Verified Products and Services Member
“There is a lot going on in the world right now, however the markets seem strong for new aircraft commitments to OEMs and also a lot of early-year activity taking place today in pre-owned.” — Geoffrey Carlyle, Skyservice Business Aviation Inc. // IADA Accredited Dealer
“The environment today is one where buyers are ready to go, but unwilling to part with current planes until a suitable replacement is identified.” — Colby Creger, West Elk Aviation // IADA Accredited Dealer
“Today’s market is disciplined and more sophisticated than it was a few years ago. We’re no longer in the extraordinary post-pandemic surge, but we are also far from a downturn. Globally, flight activity remains strong, OEM backlogs are still extended, and inventory levels in the pre-owned market remain below long-term historical averages.” — Adolfo Nieto, Wulf Aviation // IADA Accredited Dealer
“Inventory across both the turboprop and light-to-large cabin jet markets remains historically tight, which is continuing to drive strong transaction activity. Lower interest rates are helping support buyer confidence, but the rise in global conflicts and geopolitical uncertainty is creating a layer of caution for some operators.” — Daniel Gizzi, Aircraft Executives // IADA Accredited Dealer
“Crisis with reduced airline service will strengthen business aviation.” — Hans Doll, Atlas Air Service // IADA Accredited Dealer
“In Q1 2026, the business aviation market has continued to transition into a period of stabilized growth in spite of uncertainty related to tariffs and other geopolitical events. High-quality, late-model aircraft are maintaining firm residual values, bolstered by strong OEM backlogs and the return of favorable tax incentives like 100% bonus depreciation in the United States. Optimism prevails.” — Shawn Holstein, Holstein Aviation Inc. // IADA Accredited Dealer
“Inventory remains very low following a red-hot fourth quarter. While demand is still strong — encouraging sellers to hold firm on Q4 pricing — buyer urgency, as is typical in the first quarter, has begun to ease, creating a slight cooling effect on the market.” — Frank Janik, Leading Edge Aviation Solutions // IADA Accredited Dealer
“The industry is entering a period of sustained growth as more leaders recognize that business aviation is not a luxury, but rather a critical tool for operational control and time management.” — Stan Kuliavas, Levaero Aviation // IADA Accredited Dealer
“In what is typically a slower, catch-your-breath quarter, we have seen the market be extremely resilient. Continued demand and limited supply in most key markets continues to be the theme of the day.” — John Odegard, 5x5 Trading // IADA Accredited Dealer
“Our facilities are full and the customers we talk to see no slowdown.” — Phil Stearns, Stevens Aerospace and Defense Systems // IADA Verified Products and Services Member
“While ‘stability’ is the industry’s current buzzword, it masks a genuine need for pre-owned aircraft with a high degree of provenance. The market has become dependent on OEM delivery schedules to flush high-quality pre-owned assets back into the ecosystem.” — Troy Lawson, West Elk Aviation // IADA Accredited Dealer
“Younger aircraft markets will remain with strong demand and stable or contracting supply, while older segments will see growing inventory.” — Andrew Young, AMSTAT // IADA Verified Products and Services Member
“The new and preowned market runway looks strong for the remainder of 2026, with the caveat that disruption is possible due to global conflict and policy uncertainty.” — Jim Riner, Wetzel Aviation Inc. // IADA Accredited Dealer
“Following the year-end activity flurry, Q1 volume is holding inventory levels at bay. Continued demand is delaying any meaningful asset depreciation.” — David Monacell, CFS Jets // IADA Accredited Dealer
About IADA
The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) is a professional trade organization that sets the standard for excellence in the aircraft resale industry. IADA members are among the most experienced and respected professionals in the field, committed to maintaining the highest levels of integrity, transparency, and expertise. IADA-Accredited Dealers undergo rigorous vetting and continuous reaccreditation, ensuring that they meet the highest standards of professional conduct and service. IADA Products & Services members are verified to assure the highest ethical standards and levels of experience. For more information, visit https://iada.aero.
About AircraftExchange.com
IADA's AircraftExchange marketing search portal is the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an IADA-Accredited Dealer. AircraftExchange enables users to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, class size, age, and price. Users can browse through data rich listings of available business aircraft. For more info go to https://aircraftexchange.com.
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