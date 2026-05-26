Four Corners Lands Top Charter Sales Talent with Addition of Truman Cuthbert
Truman’s experience in private aviation charter sales and his commitment to personalized client service make him an outstanding addition to the Four Corners team.”DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Four Corners Aviation, a leading provider of private aviation and customized luxury flight solutions, has added Truman Cuthbert to its charter sales team as Charter Sales Executive.
— Michael Banas, Vice President of Charter
Cuthbert brings extensive experience in private aviation sales and charter brokerage, specializing in delivering tailored travel solutions for high-net-worth individuals, executives, athletes, and entertainment clientele. With a strong background in aircraft charter sales, client relations, and trip management, he has built a reputation for providing exceptional service, discretion, and around-the-clock operational support.
Cuthbert reports to Michael Banas, Vice President of Charter, and will focus on delivering customized private aviation solutions for Four Corners Aviation clients worldwide.
“Truman’s experience in private aviation charter sales and his commitment to personalized client service make him an outstanding addition to the Four Corners team,” said Banas. “He understands the expectations of discerning travelers and has consistently demonstrated the professionalism, responsiveness, and operational expertise necessary to deliver world-class private aviation experiences. We are excited to welcome him aboard as we continue to strengthen our commitment to clients nationwide.”
Known for his professionalism, responsiveness, and ability to deliver customized aviation solutions, Cuthbert joins Four Corners Aviation as part of its continued commitment to expanding premier private aviation services and delivering world-class experiences to its clientele.
Over the course of his career, Cuthbert has managed a wide range of domestic and international charter operations, overseeing every aspect of the client experience, from sourcing aircraft and negotiating contracts to coordinating logistics and ensuring seamless execution. His expertise in the private aviation market, combined with a client-first approach, has allowed him to develop lasting relationships and consistently exceed expectations in a highly competitive industry.
About Four Corners Aviation
Four Corners Aviation is a Mente Group company involved in charter, aircraft management, and outsourced aviation solutions. Learn more at Corporate Jet as a Service - Private Jet Company - Four Corners Aviation.
About Mente Group
Mente Group is a leading business aviation advisory and aircraft brokerage firm specializing in aircraft transactions, asset management, and strategic, operational, and technical consulting. The company serves corporations, growth companies, and high-net-worth individuals worldwide, delivering independent advice backed by deep market intelligence and industry expertise.
Mente Group is a member of the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA), the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), the National Aircraft Finance Association (NAFA) and the American Society of Appraisers (ASA). For more information, visit Mente Group – Private Jet Brokerage and Consulting Firm Located in Dallas, TX
Follow Mente Group on Mente Group (@mentegroup) / X and (8) MENTE Group: Overview | LinkedIn.
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