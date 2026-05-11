Mente Group Promotes Jay Bushouse to Senior Managing Director
Jay Bushouse’s promotion reflects both his individual performance and the firm’s broader expansion strategy.”KANSAS CITY, KS, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mente Group, a leading global business aviation advisory and aircraft brokerage firm, has promoted Jay Bushouse to Senior Managing Director, recognizing his leadership, client impact, and contributions to the company’s continued growth. Bushouse is based in Kansas City.
— Brian Proctor, President and CEO of Mente Group
The promotion comes as Mente Group builds on strong momentum in 2026 following a record-breaking year in 2025, when the firm surpassed $1 billion in aircraft transactions and achieved the highest annual transaction volume and greatest number of deals closed in company history.
“Jay Bushouse’s promotion reflects both his individual performance and the firm’s broader expansion strategy,” said Brian Proctor, President and CEO of Mente Group. “Since joining Mente Group, he has played a key role in strengthening the company’s presence and delivering high-value advisory services to clients.” Proctor added,
“Jay’s promotion is a direct result of his performance, deep industry expertise, and commitment to client success,” said Steve Main, Chief Revenue Officer of Mente Group. “He has consistently demonstrated leadership in the marketplace and across the organization, and we are excited to see him continue to grow in this expanded role.”
With 25 years of aviation and sales experience, Bushouse brings a comprehensive background spanning aircraft sales, operations, and client advisory. He services clients within the Fortune 500, family office and complex worldwide flight operations space. Prior to joining Mente Group in 2021, he served as a sales director for Textron Aviation, where he sold new Beechcraft and Cessna Citation aircraft and earned multiple President’s Club awards, including Salesperson of the Year.
An airline transport-rated pilot and former flight instructor with more than 4,500 flight hours, Bushouse has held a variety of roles throughout his career, including charter captain, corporate transportation captain, and fractional aircraft sales executive. He holds a type rating in the Cessna Citation 525 series.
About Mente Group
Mente Group is a leading business aviation advisory and aircraft brokerage firm specializing in aircraft transactions, asset management, and strategic, operational, and technical consulting. The company serves corporations, growth companies, and high-net-worth individuals worldwide, delivering independent advice backed by deep market intelligence and industry expertise. Since its founding in 2009, Mente Group has advised on billions of dollars in aircraft transactions and partnered with many of the world’s largest companies and aviation stakeholders.
Mente Group is a member of the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA), the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), the National Aircraft Finance Association (NAFA) and the American Society of Appraisers (ASA). For more information, visit Mente Group – Private Jet Brokerage and Consulting Firm Located in Dallas, TX
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Mente Group’s sister company is Four Corners Aviation: Corporate Flight Management – Corporate Jet Travel, providing comprehensive corporate flight management and travel solutions. Learn more at Corporate Jet as a Service - Private Jet Company - Four Corners Aviation.
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