2025 Civic Learning Award Application Period is Now Open

Now in its 13th year, the Civic Learning Award program honors schoolwide achievements in civics. The award has been presented 541 times to K-12 schools in 32 counties. With some adjustments for this application period, the award program hopes to attract schools in every county in the state.

New Application and Expanded Application Period A

Applications were posted on Feb. 28, two weeks earlier than in previous years. The deadline is extended to Apr. 18 versus the traditional Mar. 31 due date.

"Over the years, some applicants have shared their feedback with us about the amount of time it took to complete an application, so we added the video application option," said Justice Judith McConnell, lead of the Chief Justice's Power of Democracy Civic Learning Initiative. "What led to a few changes this year are the things we learned from teachers who didn't apply."

The 2025 program will also highlight the video application option. These and other updates to the application will be reviewed during a technical assistance webinar for applicants on Mar. 11 at 4 p.m. REGISTER

"We feel that with these few changes we can make the awards more accessible to every K-12 public school in California," added Justice McConnell.

Basis for the Award

"The six proven practices for effective civic education have been the foundation of these awards since they launched in 2013. This year, we've added more specific prompts by grade to help guide applicants to include the specific information our scoring panel looks for," said Judge Julia Alloggiamento who helps lead the initiative. "That information includes a summary evaluation of the reach and impact of their efforts."

"Judge Alloggiamento's input has helped us look at the application experience with a fresh set of eyes. The support she is providing this program and to prospective applicants is apprecited by me and our co-sponsors," said Justice McConnell.

