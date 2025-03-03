TESCO President & CEO Tom Lawton Appointed to NEMA Board of Directors

TESCO Metering Logo Tom Lawton, President and CEO of TESCO and his wife, Sharon Czebotar at the annual Philly 100 Awards Dinner

Industry leader joins NEMA Board to advance metering technology and grid modernization

With increasing demands on our power infrastructure, collaboration among industry leaders is essential to ensuring innovation and reliability in metering and power measurement solutions.” — Tom Lawton, President & CEO of TESCO Metering

BRISTOL, PA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- – TESCO Metering, a leading provider of metering solutions for the electric utility industry, proudly announces that its President and CEO, Tom Lawton, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA). This prestigious appointment underscores Lawton’s leadership in the industry and TESCO’s commitment to advancing metering technologies and grid modernization."I am honored to join NEMA’s Board of Directors and contribute to the future of electrical manufacturing and grid resilience," said Tom Lawton. "With increasing demands on our power infrastructure, collaboration among industry leaders is essential to ensuring innovation and reliability in metering and power measurement solutions. I look forward to working alongside my fellow board members to support NEMA’s mission of driving industry excellence and technological advancement."Lawton has led TESCO Metering through significant growth, expanding its product portfolio to include advanced metering solutions, Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) testing, and power quality measurement instruments. Under his leadership, TESCO has also acquired industry-leading companies such as Knopp, Inc., Mesurina Ltd., Power Measurements, Inc., and Nighthawk, further solidifying its position as a key player in the utility metering sector.As a member of NEMA’s Board of Directors, Lawton will collaborate with industry leaders to shape policies and initiatives that enhance electrical manufacturing standards and support the nation’s transition to a more resilient and efficient power grid.The National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) represents electrical equipment manufacturers that provide products used in power generation, transmission, distribution, control, and end-use. NEMA’s standards and advocacy efforts play a vital role in ensuring safety, efficiency, and innovation across the industry.For more information about TESCO and its commitment to metering innovation, visit www.tescometering.com ###AboutTESCOhas been the trusted source for meter testing instruments and accessories since 1904. Our company is growing and working to serve YOU!Mission Statement:“To Become the primary outside metering resource for all our electric utility customers.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.