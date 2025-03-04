Thomas Oilfield Launches New Supply Division Using Vroozi Procure-to-Pay Platform

Thomas Oilfield Launches New Supply Division Using Vroozi P2P Platform

Direct materials procurement innovation creates new revenue stream while reducing supply chain risk

The [Vroozi] system's ability to automatically manage material numbers and maintain real-time inventory accuracy has been crucial to our success.” — Ed Esqueda, Supply Chain Director, Thomas Oilfield

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vroozi, the intelligent procure-to-pay platform, today announced that Thomas Oilfield has launched a new business division, Thomas Supply, built on Vroozi's P2P solution. The initiative represents a major advance in direct materials procurement and inventory management within the oil and gas industry.Through Vroozi's platform, Thomas Supply now offers equipment and hardware from their inventory for purchase or rental to contractors and related entities. The system automatically monitors inventory levels and triggers purchase requests when supplies run low, while managing all associated data and transactions."What sets this implementation apart is its handling of direct materials procurement, which requires precise tracking of material numbers and inventory levels," said Shaz Khan, Co-founder and CEO of Vroozi. "While most P2P systems focus on indirect materials – the 80% of suppliers that represent a smaller portion of spend – our platform extends control to direct materials procurement, connecting inventory management systems with procurement workflows in ways that haven't been seen before in P2P solutions."The new system has contributed to Thomas Oilfield's financial recovery following a period of significant financial hardship that required a comprehensive business turnaround, creating additional revenue streams through the rental and sale of inventory items. The automation has eliminated manual processes and system orchestration that typically plague direct materials procurement."We approached Vroozi with a clear vision to integrate systems that provide critical business information and ultimately help drive data-driven decisions with more spend under management," said Ed Esqueda, Supply Chain Director at Thomas Oilfield. "Our initial objective was to integrate warehouse management and inventory management for automated reordering, but what began as a procurement solution evolved into the foundation for an entirely new business division. The system's ability to automatically manage material numbers and maintain real-time inventory accuracy has been crucial to our success. Looking ahead, we're already planning our next phase to incorporate IoT devices throughout our warehouses, which will further enhance our operational capabilities and cement our position as an industry innovator."Key features of the implementation include:- Automated inventory monitoring and reordering- Real-time integration with Thomas Oilfield's NetSuite ERP system- Automatic creation and management of material numbers Digital marketplace for contractor purchasing and rentals- Comprehensive supplier qualification and risk managementThe Thomas Supply implementation demonstrates how P2P platforms can extend beyond traditional indirect procurement into core business operations and direct materials management, while maintaining tight control over supplier relationships and reducing supply chain risk.About VrooziVroozi is a leading provider of AI-powered procurement and spend management software that enables businesses to streamline purchasing, control costs, and make smarter spending decisions. Combining advanced artificial intelligence with a user-friendly interface, Vroozi’s cloud-based platform empowers organizations to automate procurement workflows, enhance spend visibility, and strengthen supplier relationships. Serving both enterprise and mid-market businesses across diverse industries, Vroozi drives efficiency and cost savings in procurement operations, helping companies achieve strategic value from their procurement investments.For more information, visit www.vroozi.com

