Naples Soccer Academy to Host Free Spring Break Soccer Camp for Girls Ages 8-16

Naples Soccer Academy Corporation 501(c)3 A club-neutral organization dedicated to youth female soccer

Naples Soccer Academy offers a free Spring Break soccer camp to benefit youth girls, providing elite training and development opportunities.

NAPLES , FL, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Naples Soccer Academy (NSA), a club-neutral 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to advancing female youth soccer training and development in Southwest Florida, is excited to announce its FREE Spring Break Soccer Camp for girls ages 8-16 The camp will take place from March 10-14, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM at North Collier Regional Park, Field 2 (Grass Pitch) in North Naples, Florida. Space is limited, ensuring a low camper-to-coach ratio of 7:1, providing each player with personalized instruction in a fun and supportive environment.Campers will experience immersive soccer training led by collegiate and professional female athletes, along with additional fun activities designed to foster confidence, teamwork, and skill development.“We’re extremely grateful to a recent sponsor that has made a charitable donation to our general fund, making the camp free for those able to attend,” said Jason Gruner, Executive Director of Naples Soccer Academy.Naples Soccer Academy (NSA) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated solely to the advancement of female youth soccer training and development in Southwest Florida. NSA provides elite-level coaching from current and former collegiate and professional female athletes, fostering a female-driven soccer ecosystem that prioritizes development, leadership, and opportunity for young athletes

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.