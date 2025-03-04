Experior Financial Group Inc. Recognizes the Women Driving Success on International Women’s Day

As the world celebrates International Women’s Day, Experior Financial Group shines a spotlight on the exceptional women leading the charge within the company.

Experior would not be where it is today without the incredible women who drive our success. The dedication, leadership, and passion of these women have been instrumental in shaping our company” — Jamie Prickett, CEO & Co-founder

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the world celebrates International Women’s Day, Experior Financial Group proudly shines a spotlight on the exceptional women leading the charge within the company."Experior Financial Group would not be where it is today without the incredible women who drive our success," says Jamie Prickett, CEO and Co-Founder. "From the executive level to our managers and staff, the dedication, leadership, and passion of these women have been instrumental in shaping our company and fueling our growth. We are honored to celebrate their achievements and remain committed to providing a workplace where they can continue to thrive."At the forefront of this leadership are Lee-Ann Prickett, Co-Founder, President, and Chief Operations Officer, and Nathania Millette, Vice President of Operations, whose dedication, expertise, and vision have shaped Experior into an industry powerhouse.With 18 years of experience in the financial services sector, Lee-Ann Prickett has been the backbone of Experior’s success, pioneering innovative operational systems and fostering a culture of excellence. Under her leadership, the company has flourished, expanding across Canada, the United States, and Puerto Rico while remaining committed to philanthropy, including a $1 million commitment to the Shine Foundation to help children with severe disabilities achieve their dreams.Nathania Millette, a driving force in Experior since 2017, recently ascended to Vice President of Operations, where she spearheads strategic initiatives, streamlines efficiencies, and ensures exceptional support for Experior’s vast network of agents and clients. Her leadership has been instrumental in Experior’s rapid growth and expansion, enhancing operational effectiveness while maintaining the company’s core values.Recognizing Excellence Across the OrganizationBeyond these remarkable leaders, Experior Financial Group boasts an exceptional team of women who shape its continued success. Among them, Heather McIntyre (Director of Compliance) ensures adherence to industry standards while providing guidance to agents. Joanna St. Jacques (Director of Marketing) leads innovative strategies to attract and retain top talent, and Denise Perez Serrano (Director of Puerto Rico Operations) has been instrumental in leading Experior’s expansion within Puerto Rico, building sustainable business operations and strengthening the company’s presence in the region.Experior also recognizes the contributions of senior leadership and managers who play a crucial role in its growth:· Amber Miller – Marketing Manager (Overseeing corporate marketing initiatives and strategies to strengthen brand presence)· Jazz Sharma – Operations Manager (Managing office operations and ensuring a seamless working environment for corporate staff)· Kathleen Aldcroft – Commissions Manager (Ensuring accurate and efficient commission processing for Experior’s growing agent network)· Cassandra Mulligan – Assistant Commissions Manager (Providing key support in commission processing and agent compensation)· Erica O’Brien – Contracting Manager (Leading the contracting department and ensuring smooth licensing and onboarding for agents)· Marija Kristo – Assistant Contracting Manager (Supporting contracting processes to facilitate agent onboarding and compliance)· Emily Kelly – Talent and Acquisition Assistant (Assisting with recruitment and talent acquisition to support Experior’s growth)· Sara Vani – Senior Event Coordinator (Overseeing corporate events, planning, and logistics to ensure seamless execution)· Georgette Damian Lopez – Senior Translator (Leading translation efforts to facilitate clear and accurate communication across Experior’s multilingual operations)· Rochelle Barber – Purchasing Administrative Assistant (Experior’s longest-serving employee, having contributed across multiple roles since the company’s inception, demonstrating unwavering dedication and adaptability)Experior extends its deepest gratitude to the women across all company levels—staff, field agents, and affiliates—who contribute to the organization’s continued growth and success.Experior Financial Group Inc. recognizes women's vital role in shaping the company’s growth and success. Their leadership, dedication, and innovation drive progress, creating a culture where excellence thrives. The company remains committed to providing opportunities for career advancement, mentorship, and leadership development, ensuring that women have a platform to excel. The contributions of these remarkable professionals extend beyond the workplace, positively impacting their families and communities. As the company continues to expand, the commitment to empowering women remains a fundamental part of its mission, fostering the next generation of female leaders in the financial services industry.

