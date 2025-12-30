Experior Financial Group Inc. announced a significant milestone, surpassing 15,000 licensed agents across Canada and the United States.

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Experior Financial Group Inc. Surpasses 15,000 Licensed Agents Across Canada and the United States, reinforcing its position as one of North America’s fastest-growing Agent-driven financial services organizations.The milestone highlights a period of remarkable growth for the company. Experior reached 10,000 licensed agents in May, marking the achievement on the final day of its annual convention, making the rapid expansion to 15,000 Agents in just months a powerful reflection of the momentum across its Agent community.“This milestone belongs entirely to our Agents,” said Lee-Ann Prickett, Chief Executive Officer of Experior Financial Group. “Reaching 15,000 licensed Agents is a powerful reflection of the trust our Agents place in Experior and the culture of collaboration, support, and growth they help create every day. The pace of our growth speaks to the strength of our leadership, our systems, and most importantly, our people. I am deeply grateful to our community and excited about the future we are building together.”Founded on an Agent-first philosophy, Experior Financial Group Inc. provides education, mentorship, and business systems designed to support independent Agents as they grow sustainable businesses and serve families with integrity.“From the beginning, our vision was to build something different, something that is centred on Agents,” said Jamie Prickett, Co-Founder of Experior Financial Group Inc. and Co-CEO of AOG. “Reaching 10,000 Agents at our convention in May and surpassing 15,000 shortly after is an extraordinary testament to what’s possible when agents are empowered with the right leadership and support. This milestone represents thousands of individuals who believed in that vision and helped turn it into reality.”As Experior Financial Group Inc. moves forward, the company remains focused on leadership development, innovation, compliance excellence, and creating long-term opportunities that allow Agents to build sustainable businesses while serving their communities responsibly across North America.About Experior Financial Group Inc.Experior Financial Group Inc. is a financial services organization operating across Canada and the United States. Built by Agents and for Agents, the company provides education, mentorship, and business systems that empower independent financial professionals to grow, lead, and serve their communities.

