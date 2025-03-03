RYAN FONCANNON SELECTED FOR IAOTP’S TOP 50 FEARLESS LEADERS

Ryan Foncannon will be honored in Las Vegas at IAOTP's annual awards gala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ryan Foncannon, award winning global Financial Advisor, was recently selected to be featured in the 4th Edition of the Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP).Being included with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an exceptional honor, as only a select few members in each discipline are chosen for this prestigious distinction. To be published in IAOTP's Top 50 Fearless Leaders publication is a remarkable achievement—only 50 of the world's most brilliant, courageous, and inspirational professionals are selected for this honor.These distinguished honorees are carefully chosen to share their stories of perseverance, resilience, passion, and strength. Each has made outstanding contributions to society, impacted their respective industries, and earned the respect of their peers. Ryan Foncannon will be celebrated for this distinction at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala, which will be held in December at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith more than 15 years of experience in the industry, Mr. Foncannon has firmly established himself as an expert in his field. As a dynamic, results-driven leader, he currently serves as Managing Partner at S.W.A.N. Virtual Family Office (VFO), a multi-disciplinary firm that offers a family office experience tailored to affluent clients and business owners. Mr. Foncannon holds the Series 65 license, National Social Security Advisor credentials, and the Certified Long-Term Care designation. Additionally, he is a Certified Wealth Planning Advisor (CWPA) with the Southern California Institute where he helps implement advanced tax reduction strategies for taxable estates and large capital gains events.Ryan's mission is to help business owners and high-income earners build wealth by repositioning what they pay to the IRS into income-producing assets, with huge upfront tax benefits. He also helps them reduce their non-labor, insurance, and labor costs and leverages 21st-century robotic automation to grow their businesses. Additionally, no one in the country is better at analyzing a business or 1040 tax return to identify high-impact tax reduction strategies that can be implemented to maximize savings and efficiency. Mr. Foncannon's expertise in this area allows him to provide invaluable insights and solutions that make a significant difference for his clients. He helps high-wage W-2 earners and business owners save at least $100,000 to well over a million plus on their taxes. He can also help taxable estate become non-taxable with proper planning. A client can opt out of having their heirs pay inheritance taxes with proper planning. He is passionate about delivering a wide range of state-of-the-art expertise by structuring cohesive teams of specialists for each client and driving down costs for himself and his clients.Mr. Foncannon's areas of expertise include but are not limited to Comprehensive Financial, Unrivaled Estate and Advanced Tax Reduction Planning, Investment Portfolio and Tax-Sensitive Investment Analysis, Social Security Planning, Medicare Planning and Education, 360 Degree, Life, Disability and Cancer & Long-Term Care Insurance.Before embarking on his career path, Mr. Foncannon graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a Bachelor's in Marketing and a Master's in Business Administration.Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Foncannon has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. Last year he was awarded IAOTP's Top Tax and Wealth Strategist of the Year. This year he will be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas in December for his selection to be featured in IAOTP's Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication.In addition to his successful career, Mr. Foncannon is a strong advocate for networking and community engagement. He is deeply passionate about supporting causes in a wide range of areas, including animal welfare, arts and culture, children's issues, civil rights and social action, disaster and humanitarian relief, economic empowerment, education, environmental conservation, health, human rights, politics, poverty alleviation, science and technology, and social services. His commitment to these causes reflects his dedication to making a positive impact on both a local and global scale.Looking back, Ryan attributes his success to his perseverance, passion, work ethic, and the mentors he has had along the way. When not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. In the future, he hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information please visit: https://swanvfo.com/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be one of a kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.