More financial advisors than ever before are breaking away from traditional institutions to build independent, thriving practices.

CHESTER, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Book, Beyond the Broker: Navigating Financial Advisory Independence, Equips Financial Advisors to Take Control of Their Future.In a rapidly evolving financial services landscape, a groundbreaking new book is igniting a movement to help more women break away from their corporate handcuffs. A group of inspiring women came together to create the blueprint to assist with this change and make it easier than ever before. Pinkfix Productions partnered with lead author Cameo Roberson to build the community around the mission.Led by Cameo Roberson, CEO of Atlas Park Consulting, and featuring contributions from top professionals including Kristen Guerrero, Darci Smith, Jordan Christa, Sandy Petty, Mariam Koril, Lori Miller, Leslie Lipscomb, Jen Debuhr, Tricia Brady, Kari Ellis, Jessica Weaver and Susan Danzig serves as a definitive guide for advisors considering independence, helping them navigate the complexities, providing clarity on what independence means for them and how to create a path that aligns with their goals.A Must-Read for Financial Advisors Seeking Independence for advisors currently working in wirehouses, broker-dealers, or large financial institutions, Beyond the Broker offers practical, actionable guidance on:● Understanding the different pathways to independence, from joining an existing firm to launching a standalone RIA (Registered Investment Advisor).● Balancing career growth with personal life while making the transition.● Navigating the operational, compliance, teams and marketing challenges of running an independent firm.As an industry veteran with 20+ years of experience in financial services, Roberson launched Atlas Park Consulting in 2018 to help independent firms scale, improve operations, and build sustainable business models. Having worked with over 85 independent advisory firms and counting, she brings a wealth of knowledge to this book, offering readers the insights they need to make informed, strategic decisions about their professional futures.More Than a Book—A Movement for Change Beyond providing a practical playbook for financial advisors, Beyond the Broker is also a testament to the importance of empowering women in financial services. In alignment with this mission, 100% of book proceeds will be donated to the Professional Businesswomen of California (PBWC) Scholarship Fund to support a young woman majoring in finance."An investment in women is an investment into the future of financial services" says Roberson. "We must be intentional, actionable, and measurable in our efforts to advance women in this industry"A new trend emerging in the financial industry as more women are taking the Next Step Toward Independence.

