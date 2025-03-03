Backyard flock in Dare County tests positive for HPAI

RALEIGH – A backyard flock in Dare County has tested positive for High Path Avian Influenza (HPAI). The positive sample was identified by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Raleigh. The flock has been depopulated to prevent spread of the disease.

This is the first confirmed positive in Dare County. In January, HPAI was found in two commercial turkey operations in Sampson County and a layer operation in Hyde County.

“It is likely that HPAI remains in our resident wild bird population and in migratory waterfowl, so reports of positive backyard flocks will likely happen on occasion,” said Dr. Mike Martin, state veterinarian. “I encourage our commercial and backyard flock owners to continue to follow strict biosecurity measures and if your flock is experiencing a sudden higher-than-normal mortality rate, report it right away to your local veterinarian or to the N.C. Department of Agriculture Veterinary Division at 919-707-3250.”

This type of HPAI virus is considered a low risk to people according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, but is highly contagious to other birds, including commercial and backyard flocks of poultry. The virus is also not considered a food safety threat and infected birds do not enter the food supply.

More information on biosecurity and the signs of HPAI can be found at https://www.ncagr.gov/divisions/veterinary/AvianInfluenza. If you have questions about migratory birds, hunting, or wild waterfowl found dead on your property, visit the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s website at www.ncwildlife.org.



