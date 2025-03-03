Carmen Paredes selected as Top Corporate Leader of the Year by IAOTP

Carmen Paredes member of the International Association of Top Professionals will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. hc Carmen Paredes, 2x TEDx Speaker, Keynote Speaker, and 3x Best Selling Author, was recently selected as Top Corporate Leader of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over two decades of experience in the industry, Ms. Paredes has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results-driven leader, Ms. Paredes is the visionary and principal consultant behind Exceptional Leadership Solutions, and she is on a mission to elevate leaders and transform workplaces into high-performing environments where employees are motivated to deliver their best consistently. By leveraging intuitive and intentional leadership techniques, she addresses inefficiencies in leader-employee dynamics, driving measurable outcomes such as increased engagement, productivity, and profitability.With over two decades of experience as a successful executive and leader, she is passionate about sharing the proven leadership principles and actionable strategies that have driven her exceptional results across industries and around the globe.As a Latina leader, recipient of the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award, 2X TEDx speaker, award-winning keynote speaker, best-selling author, and honorary doctorate honoree, Carmen seamlessly blends her diverse background, which includes an Engineering degree, an MBA, and a coaching certification accredited by the National Board of Certified Counselors.Ms. Paredes’ areas of expertise include but are not limited to leadership coaching and consulting, keynote speaking, workshop presentation, strategic planning, executive-level communication, and presentation skills.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Paredes has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the remarkable Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for her selection as Top Corporate Leader of the Year.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Paredes for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. Paredes attributes her success to her perseverance, strength, and determination. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information please visit: https://iamcarmenparedes.com/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

