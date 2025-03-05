ProHance Elevates Thought Leadership at NASSCOM NTLF 2025 as Gold and Speaker's Lounge Sponsor

Team ProHance at nasscom NTLF 2025 Team ProHance at nasscom NTLF 2025 The Edge Dialogues series with Ankur Dhingra, CEO, ProHance with Venkatesh Korla, President & CEO, HGS Digital - the session was moderated by Sangeeta Gupta of nasscom

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProHance , a leading workforce analytics and operations enablement platform, recently participated in 33rd NASSCOM Technology & Leadership Forum (NTLF) 2025 as the Gold and Speaker's Lounge Sponsor. The event brought together industry pioneers to discuss emerging trends in technology and leadership, with ProHance playing a key role in shaping conversations around AI, analytics, and workforce productivity.Driving the Future of Work: AI, Analytics & Customer Experience -As part of the Edge Dialogues series, Ankur Dhingra , CEO of ProHance, spoke at a fireside chat with Venkatesh Korla, President & CEO, HGS Digital that was moderated by Sangeeta Gupta of nasscom. The session, titled "AI, Analytics, and the Future of Work in Customer Experience," explored how AI is revolutionizing customer service by:- Enhancing workforce productivity through real-time analytics.- Optimizing agent performance and quality of chatbot responses which will improve with AI to ultimately enhance the overall customer experience.- Further improvement of customer experience with predictive workforce management.ProHance’s Continued Commitment to Workforce TransformationProHance’s presence at NTLF 2025 reinforces its commitment to empowering enterprises with intelligent workforce analytics. By offering data-driven visibility, AI-powered automation, and strategic insights, ProHance enables organizations to boost efficiency, optimize resources, and future-proof workforce strategies.About ProHance:Empower your organization with ProHance’s comprehensive suite of tools and capabilities, designed to elevate productivity, enforce compliance, streamline costs, amplify customer satisfaction, fuel data-driven strategies, and seamlessly adapt to dynamic business landscapes. Currently used by over 400,000 plus users in 25 countries; harnessing ProHance propels your organization towards unparalleled strategic success, effortlessly achieving key organizational objectives. For more information, visit www.prohance.net or follow us on LinkedIn

