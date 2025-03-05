Britney Burciaga Joins Corcoran Genesis, Bringing Expertise and Integrity to Houston’s Real Estate Market

Meet Britney Burciaga, Realtor, Corcoran Genesis

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corcoran Genesis proudly welcomes Britney Burciaga to its esteemed brokerage, adding a dedicated and client-focused REALTORto its growing brokerage of real estate professionals. With a diverse background in insurance, property management, and real estate, Britney brings a wealth of experience, strong negotiation skills, and a deep commitment to transparency and integrity in every transaction.Originally from Miami, Britney has spent the last five years living in The Heights, immersing herself in the Houston market and building meaningful connections within the community. Her career path began in insurance, where she developed a strong sales acumen and built a professional network that would later fuel her successful transition into real estate.Britney specializes in working with first-time home buyers and sellers, guiding them through the complexities of the market with clarity and confidence. She also has extensive experience with home builders and maintains a strong network of contractors, ensuring her clients receive top-tier service throughout their home-buying or selling journey.“We are thrilled to welcome Britney Burciaga to Corcoran Genesis,” said Nicole Freer, Owner of Corcoran Genesis. “Her professionalism, drive, and passion for helping clients align perfectly with our brokerage’s mission. Britney’s commitment to excellence and her ability to build strong client relationships make her an incredible asset to our brokerage.”Commitment to Growth, Mentorship, and Client SatisfactionBritney credits the coaching and professional development offered by Nicole and Doug Freer of Corcoran Genesis as a major factor in her decision to join the brokerage. Initially considering an outside coaching contract, she found the mentorship and support provided by Corcoran Genesis to be invaluable, allowing her to focus on her career growth within a collaborative and family-oriented environment.“My experience with Corcoran Genesis has been nothing short of amazing,” said Britney Burciaga. “The mentorship, marketing, and development support have helped me elevate my career, and the brokerage’s culture of transparency and integrity aligns perfectly with my own values. I love working with first-time home buyers and sellers, guiding them through one of the biggest decisions of their lives.”Britney’s business acumen and problem-solving skills position her as a valuable resource for clients. With her extensive knowledge, strong ethical foundation, and passion for client satisfaction, Britney is poised to make a lasting impact at Corcoran Genesis and within the Houston real estate community.Corcoran Genesis, located at 2721 FM 1463 Suite 900 in Katy, Texas, is renowned for its integrity, personalized service, and innovative real estate solutions. As an affiliate of The Corcoran Group, the brokerage offers comprehensive services designed to provide unparalleled support throughout the real estate journey.For more information about Corcoran Genesis and its real estate services, visit https://corcorangenesis.com and https://corcorangenesis.com/agents/britney-burciaga , britney.burciaga@corcorangenesis.com.Corcoran Genesis2721 FM 1463 Suite 900Katy, Texas 77494Office: (832) 437-1822Corcoran Genesis is an affiliate of The Corcoran Group, a leading residential real estate brand with a strong presence in key urban, suburban, and resort markets worldwide.

