HOMER HICKAM JOINS HEADLINE BOOKS WITH A NEW PUBLISHING IMPRINT

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Homer Hickam , the number one bestselling and award-winning author best known for his memoir Rocket Boys and the film October Sky, has joined with a major independent publisher, Headline Books, Inc. to create a new publishing imprint called Homer Hickam Books.Cathy Teets, President of Headline Books Inc., said "We are very excited to announce the addition of a new specialty imprint, Homer Hickam Books, to our company. Homer Hickam Books will be headed up by the number one bestselling and award-winning author Homer Hickam who is excited to find and bring out new authors and their stories to the marketplace. The focus of Homer's imprint will be the same that he is best-known for-memoirs, historical fiction, history, adventure, Appalachian, and, of course, Aerospace. Look for the first release of Homer Hickam Books, an imprint of Headline Books, Inc., coming soon!"In an interview, Hickam said, "I have been thinking about my own imprint for years. Several authors, including astronauts, have come to me in the past to help them with their manuscripts and to get published. I so much enjoyed the process of working with them and helping to create new work, it was natural to want to be in a position to do both for all kinds of authors, famous or not. Authors are among my favorite people, and I am looking forward to discovering new ones and bringing their exciting stories to the reading public."Hickam has written 19 books and besides Rocket Boys (adapted in the major motion picture “October Sky” starring Jake Gyllenhaal as Hickam), his work includes Carrying Albert Home: The Somewhat True Story of a Man, his Wife and Her Alligator, the World War II Josh Thurlow adventure series, the science fiction Crater series, a paleontology murder mystery The Dinosaur Hunter, and his most recent memoir Don't Blow Yourself Up that includes stories of his combat service in Vietnam and his exciting career with NASA.For more information or to request an interview with Homer Hickam or Headline Books publisher Cathy Teets, please contact:

