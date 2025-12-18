Delnora Drops New Christmas Single and Video 'Rat A Tat Tat,' a Rocking Country Take on The Little Drummer Boy

Delnora's brand-new Christmas single 'Rat A Tat Tat' out now!

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning country artist Delnora has released her brand-new Christmas single and music video, “Rat A Tat Tat,” a fresh, Appalachian-voiced twist on the classic holiday tale of The Little Drummer Boy. Download the song here “Rat A Tat Tat” showcases Delnora’s distinctive Appalachian vocals propelled by a percussive rhythm track as she tells the story of a young girl who asks to tag along with the Little Drummer Boy to meet the newborn baby Jesus—delivering a heartfelt, faith-forward message with a modern country-rock edge. Released this week on all major digital platforms, the track is available now via https://delnora.hearnow.com/ An A-list team of Nashville musicians joins Delnora on the track, including James Mitchell on the Electric Guitar, Garrett Anderson on Keyboards, Jason Roller on the Acoustic Guitar, Travis Toy on the Steel Guitar, Aubrie Haynie on the Fiddle and Josh Swift on Drums/Bass/Dobro/Background Vocals. Swift also produced the track with Delnora and handled editing, mixing, and mastering. “Rat A Tat Tat” was recorded at Cowbell Fever Studios in Sparta, Tennessee. The song was co-written by Delnora and Taylor Craven, who has penned songs for Ray Stevens, Dallas Moore and many others.The official music video—filmed and edited by Chris Hudson Productions was shot on location at Delnora’s family property in Southern West Virginia, bringing the song’s Appalachian roots to life on screen. You can watch it here https://youtu.be/eg2joNsMqkQ Delnora says of the song “I love, love, love Christmas, and I’ve always loved the heart of The Little Drummer Boy—that idea that you show up with what you have, even if it feels small. ‘Rat A Tat Tat’ is my way of stepping into that story and letting a young girl’s perspective carry the wonder, the faith, and the joy of meeting Jesus.”A native of Princeton, West Virginia, Delnora now calls the Nashville area home. She has released eight studio albums, scored multiple No. 1 hit singles, won several music industry awards in 2025, appeared on the cover of the October 2025 issue of Christian Voice magazine, and has performed at venues across America—including the legendary Grand Ole Opry stage.About DelnoraDelnora is an award-winning recording artist known for her distinctive Appalachian vocals and faith-forward storytelling. A Princeton, West Virginia native now based in the Nashville area, Delnora has released eight studio albums, earned multiple No. 1 singles, and performed across the U.S., including on the Grand Ole Opry stage. Learn more at www.delnora.com Delnora is managed by Allen Artists/Allen Media Strategies founder Burke Allen, National VP of the National Conference of Personal Managers.Media Contact:

