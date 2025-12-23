DR. JOSH MCCONKEY’S 'THE HEART OF A LEADER' WINS GOLD MOM’S CHOICE AWARD

'The Heart of a Leader' earns Gold Mom’s Choice Award® Published by Headline Books, the book is available for purchase Award-winning and Pulitzer Prize-nominated author, Dr. Josh McConkey

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning and Pulitzer Prize–nominated author Dr. Josh McConkey has earned a prestigious Gold Mom’s Choice Award® for his children’s book 'The Heart of a Leader' , recognizing its excellence in family-friendly media and its positive impact on young readers. The Mom’s Choice Awards honor products and books that help families grow emotionally, socially, and intellectually, making this distinction a significant milestone for the inspiring title.The Heart of a Leader is the first book in the Be the Weight: Little Lessons for Big Leaders series and is designed to help children develop confidence, kindness, courage, and integrity in an increasingly complex world. Through simple, engaging storytelling and memorable lessons, the book teaches that true leadership begins with empathy, service, and doing the right thing—even when it’s hard.“Winning the Gold Mom’s Choice Award is incredibly meaningful,” said Dr. McConkey. “This book was written to help children build strong character and leadership skills early in life, and it’s an honor to know it’s resonating with families, educators, and reviewers.”The Heart of a Leader, brought to life by acclaimed illustrator Joseph Yakovetic has been praised for sparking meaningful conversations between parents, children, and educators about values, responsibility, and emotional well-being. The award further cements the book’s place as a trusted resource for families seeking uplifting, values-based children’s literature.The Heart of a Leader is published by Headline Books and is available on Amazon and wherever books are sold.About Dr. Josh McConkey:Dr. (Colonel) Josh McConkey is a Pulitzer Prize–nominated, award-winning, and best-selling author, as well as an esteemed Emergency Physician with over two decades of frontline experience. He is the North Carolina Lt. Governor and the founder of The Weight Behind the Spear Foundation, a nonprofit supporting North Carolina family in need.A former Duke University professor and Board-Certified Emergency Medicine physician, he brings exceptional depth to his work in medicine, leadership, and service. He served 22 years in the U.S. Air Force Reserve, commanding the 459th Aeromedical Staging Squadron with distinction. His media work earned a Telly Award in 2025, highlighting the reach of his influence. His career reflects a lifelong commitment to service both in and beyond the emergency department.

