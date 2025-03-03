Atlantic Medical Group - AMG Weight Loss Center Introduces Innovative Spatz Balloon Procedure

Dr. Eric Ibegbu Spatz3 Intragastric Balloon

Atlantic Medical Group- AMG Weight Loss Center now offers the Spatz3 Intragastric Balloon, an FDA-approved, adjustable, non-surgical weight loss solution in NC.

Introducing the Spatz procedure is an exciting milestone for our practice... incorporating the Spatz procedure will significantly enhance our ability to provide cutting-edge, patient-centered care.” — Dr. Eric Ibegbu

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlantic Medical Group - AMG Weight Loss Center is excited to announce the launch of the Spatz3 Intragastric Balloon at their three locations in North Carolina. The Spatz3 Intragastric Balloon is an innovative, FDA-approved adjustable balloon designed to help patients manage their health more effectively. This advanced, non-surgical procedure offers a new approach to feeling fuller, eating less, and promoting overall wellness.“Introducing the Spatz procedure is an exciting milestone for our practice. I’m thrilled to offer this innovative treatment because it represents a major advancement in personalized weight loss therapy,” said Dr. Eric Ibegbu , President and Medical Director of Atlantic Medical Group - AMG Weight Loss Center. “The Spatz system is not only minimally invasive but also uniquely adjustable, allowing us to tailor treatment to each patient’s needs. This flexibility ensures we can maximize safety and effectiveness, ultimately empowering our patients to achieve lasting, transformative results. I believe incorporating the Spatz procedure will significantly enhance our ability to provide cutting-edge, patient-centered care,” added Dr. Ibegbu.What is the Spatz3 Intragastric Balloon?The Spatz3 intragastric balloon is a revolutionary device placed into the stomach via endoscopy, with moderate sedation, in a procedure that typically takes 10-20 minutes. This non-surgical outpatient procedure involves filling the balloon with liquid, which then expands to occupy space in the stomach, leading to a feeling of fullness and reduced appetite.Unlike other gastric balloons, the Spatz3 balloon is the first adjustable intragastric balloon available in the United States. Its unique feature allows for volume adjustments—either increasing or decreasing the fluid—based on the patient's progress and comfort, which can further enhance its effectiveness and reduce potential side effects.Patient Care and Follow-UpThe balloon remains in the stomach for up to 8 months, during which time patients receive comprehensive follow-up care from our expert specialists and nutrition team. This approach ensures that patients make necessary dietary and behavioral changes to maintain their health benefits even after the balloon is removed, leading to successful and sustainable results.Who is a Good Candidate for Spatz3 Intragastric Balloon?The Spatz3 Intragastric Balloon procedure is ideal for individuals with a BMI of 30 to 40 who have not succeeded with traditional methods and are motivated to adopt a healthier lifestyle. It is also suitable for those not interested in invasive surgeries and who are in good overall health.The comprehensive Spatz3 Intragastric Balloon program includes:- Pre-procedure consultation with an expert bariatric endoscopist- 12-month nutrition and lifestyle coaching- Comprehensive 1-year follow-up- Cost of the balloon, insertion, and removal fees- Post-procedure IV hydration- A scale for tracking progressFor patients who are interested in more information or to schedule a consultation, Atlantic Medical Group - AMG Weight Loss Center can be contacted at (908) 444-6988 or on their website at https://amgweightlosscenter.com/ About Atlantic Medical Group - AMG Weight Loss CenterAtlantic Medical Group - AMG Weight Loss Center is committed to helping their patients achieve greater wellness and live an optimized life. From skin rejuvenation and body contouring to weight management and intimate health, they provide a comprehensive range of treatments designed to enhance both beauty and confidence.As one of the foremost gastroenterologists in the country, Dr. Ibegbu brings over 20 years of advanced endoscopy experience and innovative treatment offerings to Atlantic Medical Group – AMG Weight Loss Center.As a premier provider of transformative aesthetic and wellness treatments, Atlantic Medical Group – AMG Weight Loss Center's mission is to empower patients to achieve their health and weight loss goals through cutting-edge, medically supervised procedures. With an unwavering commitment to safety, efficacy, and patient satisfaction, Atlantic Medical Group – AMG Weight Loss Center delivers exceptional, life-changing results. Their Greater Charlotte office is now accepting new patients - schedule a consultation today!

