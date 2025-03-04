VIPC Awards VroomBrick Technology Commercialization Grant to Scale Innovative PropTech Platform

VroomBrick’s tech-enabled real estate solution enables self-service transactions, empowering buyers and sellers to navigate the market with ease.

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC) today announced that Hampton, Virginia-based, Veteran-led startup VroomBrick Inc. has been awarded a Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) grant to further commercialize and scale new real estate technology into the marketplace. With an easy-to-navigate, step-by-step web-based and mobile platform, VroomBrick simplifies the process of buying and selling a home, making it more affordable, accessible, and equitable.

High transaction complexity and costs in the residential real estate market can be stifling for potential buyers and sellers. For many, especially the younger generations and military families, homeownership feels out of reach due to these rising costs and use of outdated systems. Born from a desire to make the process simpler, more affordable, and accessible to everyone, VroomBrick is an innovative real estate platform that provides step-by-step guidance, essential tools, and access to key stakeholders in order to empower buyers and sellers to complete “for sale by owner” transactions with confidence.

“For too long, the real estate industry has relied on tools designed to only benefit professional realtors, keeping consumers dependent on outdated processes and subject to high fees,” said Leland Remias, VroomBrick Founder and CEO. “But VroomBrick is flipping that script. We’re proud to be leading a shift that puts homeowners and potential homeowners in control, giving them the tools, transparency, and confidence to complete homebuying transactions entirely on their terms. More than that, though, we're helping buyers and sellers keep more of their hard-earned money with the goal of making the American dream of homeownership achievable once again.”

The VroomBrick solution is particularly valuable for Veteran and active-duty military personnel, who often face the challenge of relocating every two to three years. These frequent moves make it difficult for sellers to build enough equity, especially when realtor commissions offset any gains. Additionally, loan offerings may have eligibility requirements, borrowing limits, competitiveness challenges, and unexpected fees. Altogether, these obstacles put homeownership and resale opportunities further out of reach for many military families. VroomBrick aims to change that.

“Innovation in real estate technology has the power to expand homeownership opportunities, particularly for first-time buyers and military families who face unique market challenges. VIPC is proud to support early-stage startups like VroomBrick, which is spurring new technology into the marketplace with the potential to lower costs and create more pathways to homeownership — not only for the 700,000 veterans who call Virginia home but for all Virginians,” said VIPC President and CEO, Joe Benevento.

VroomBrick will utilize CCF funding to enhance the scalability, efficiency, and accessibility of their platform, leading to increased user capacity and a more sophisticated mobile-friendly user experience.

Justin Richardson, VroomBrick Chief Customer Officer, said, “At VroomBrick, we equip our users with technology that simplifies the home buying and selling process, enabling confident, independent transactions. Our focus is on building trust, providing clarity at every step, and ensuring a seamless experience that anyone can navigate. By continuously enhancing our platform and listening to our users, we strive to make every transaction effortless, enjoyable, and empowering.”

About VroomBrick

VroomBrick is a real estate technology platform that equips buyers and sellers with an intuitive suite of tools, a guided transaction dashboard, and on-demand access to key stakeholders, empowering anyone to take control of their real estate transaction and maximize savings. To learn more, visit www.vroombrick.com.

About Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC)

Connecting innovators with opportunities. VIPC operates as the nonprofit corporation on behalf of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA). VIPA / VIPC is Virginia’s designated authority for leading innovation and economic development in the Commonwealth of Virginia through research, commercialization, and technology advancement; entrepreneurship, startup, and venture capital growth; and regional ecosystem, innovation network, and industry sector expansion. As part of its operations, VIPC helps attract and catalyze private investment into early-stage startup companies, provides research and technology commercialization grants to universities and entrepreneurs, and offers resource and funding support for entrepreneurial ecosystems, innovation networks, and public-private partnerships at local, state, federal levels.

VIPC’s programs include: Virginia Invests | Virginia Venture Partners (VVP) | Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) | Entrepreneurial Ecosystems Development | Regional Innovation Fund (RIF) | Smart Communities | The Virginia Smart Community Testbed | The Virginia Unmanned Systems Center | Virginia Advanced Air Mobility Alliance (VAAMA) | The Public Safety Innovation Center (PSIC) | Federal Funding Assistance Program (FFAP) for SBIR & STTR | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement.

For more information, please visit www.VIPC.org. Explore the latest news from VIPC and images from VIPC-supported stakeholder events. Follow VIPC on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

About the Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF)

VIPC’s Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) accepts applications and awards funding to university research partners and entrepreneurial startups at the earliest stages of technology commercialization along the innovation continuum. These commercialization grants support R&D and early technology and market validation efforts such as the development of prototypes or minimum viable products (MVPs), customer pilots, and intellectual property protection. For more information on CCF funding opportunities and eligibility requirements, or to apply, visit www.VIPC.org.

