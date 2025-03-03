Capt. Morgan Little selected as USN Retired Top Biostatistician of the Year by IAOTP

Capt. Morgan Little member of the International Association of Top Professionals will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capt. Morgan Little, Retired US Navy Captain, was recently selected as USN Retired Top Biostatistician of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over three decades of experience in the industry, Capt. Little has certainly proven himself as an expert in his field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Capt. Little in his lifelong service to Reserve Organization of America at the national, department (state) and local level (city), has served as Naval (Sea) Services Section vice president and chair of the National Legislation Committee (multiple terms), among other leadership roles. His service to ROA's Department of Texas includes Department President (twice), Navy VP and Texas National Councilman, and Texas Chapter 5 (Austin) president multiple times.He served his country for over three decades in the U.S. Navy and Navy Reserve, with overseas service in Vietnam, Korean Defense and Bosnia. Over the years, he also served as commanding officer (4 units), an executive officer and repair officer (9 units) in the Navy Reserve.Prior to his career, Capt. Little earned a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture (majors in Agricultural Economics and Animal Science) from the University of Arizona, Tucson and a Master of Science in Animal Science and Biostatistics from his alma mater. In addition, he completed an MBA, in Decision Sciences, from Rider University in Lawrenceville NJ. Captain Little became a Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Defense officer conducting the OPerational EVALuation of the Navy’s only forward deployed nuclear, chemical and biological decontamination facility, earned his certification and wears the Navy Command Ashore Device. Captain Little was selected for and completed all three resident, reserve officer courses at the Naval War College, Newport, RI – effectively a reserve graduate.Throughout his illustrious career, Capt. Little has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. He was awarded for his Excellence with Texas Vets Commission by Marquis Who’s Who. Capt. Little also received a Dedicated Service Award in 2009 from the Executive Committee of the Texas Committee for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve and the Sea Service Section Anchor Award of the Reserve Organization of America in 2016. This year, he will be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala next December in Las Vegas at the Bellagio Hotel for his selection as USN Retired Top Biostatistician of the Year.In addition to his career, Capt. Little has contributed to his community through such organizations as President of the Austin Military Service Coalition, which had 100,000 members, where he served for 2 years; Chairman of the Texas Coalition of Veterans Organizations, which had 600,000 members, where he served for 6 years, and President of the National Association of Destroyer Veterans, which had 14,000 members, where he served for 5 years.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Capt. Little to honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at next year's gala."Looking back, Capt. Little attributes his success to his persistence. He believes that “Nothing in the world can take the place of persistence. Talent will not; nothing is more common than unsuccessful men with talent. Genius will not; unrewarded genius is almost a proverb. Education will not; the world is full of educated derelicts. Persistence and determination alone are omnipotent. The slogan ‘Press On’ has solved and always will solve the problems of the race.” When not working, he enjoys spending time with his family and traveling. In the future, he hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information please visit: www.iaotp.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

