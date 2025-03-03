Due to Overwhelming Demand, Additional Tickets Released for the Premiere of Diary of Successful Black Single Mothers

Official poster for Diary of Successful Black Single Mothers, a documentary by Dr. Vicki Wright Hamilton highlighting the resilience and triumph of Black single mothers. The anthology, Diary of Successful Black Single Mothers, shares powerful real-life stories of resilience and success. Available now on Amazon.

Due to overwhelming demand, more tickets have been released for the Diary of Successful Black Single Mothers premiere after selling out in just 36 hours.

This project is more than a collection of stories—it’s a movement. These women have opened their hearts and shared their journeys so that others can find strength and solidarity in their experiences.” — Dr. Vicki Wright Hamilton

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly anticipated premiere of Diary of Successful Black Single Mothers has generated extraordinary demand, selling out in just 36 hours. In response, additional tickets have been released to accommodate those eager to witness this powerful film.Created and directed by Dr. Vicki Wright Hamilton, who also serves as Executive Producer, Diary of Successful Black Single Mothers sheds light on the resilience, sacrifice, and triumph of Black single mothers who have navigated life’s challenges to build successful futures for their families. Through raw and emotional storytelling, the documentary highlights the strength of women who have fought against societal barriers, financial hardships, and personal struggles—emerging not just as survivors, but as role models and leaders within their communities.A Film Rooted in Leadership, Transformation, and GrowthFor Dr. Vicki Wright Hamilton, this project is more than just a film—it’s a mission to amplify voices that too often go unheard. Through her work as a leadership strategist, executive coach, and technology disruptor, she empowers individuals and businesses to embrace transformation and resilience—principles deeply embedded in this documentary."This project is my way of giving back," said Dr. Vicki Wright Hamilton. "As a leader, I help people step into their power, navigate change, and build lasting success. The women in this documentary embody those same values, proving that no matter the obstacles, growth is always possible. Their stories deserve to be told, their sacrifices acknowledged, and their victories celebrated.”Dr. Wright Hamilton is known for her three core pillars of impact:✔️ Digital Disruptor – Leading transformation in technology and change management✔️ Unstoppable You – Empowering individuals to break through barriers and reach their full potential✔️ The CEO Blueprint – Guiding business leaders to scale effectively and sustain long-term successThrough this documentary, she brings these pillars to life, showcasing the determination, adaptability, and leadership of single mothers who have transformed their lives against the odds.A Movement Beyond the Film – The Accompanying AnthologyExpanding the reach of the documentary, Diary of Successful Black Single Mothers is also available as an anthology book, featuring deeply personal stories from the women in the film. Each woman contributed her own chapter, sharing her experiences of navigating financial hardship, societal judgment, and personal loss—while emerging stronger, wiser, and victorious.The book offers readers:✔️ A raw and honest portrayal of single motherhood beyond the stereotypes✔️ Strategies for overcoming emotional, financial, and systemic challenges✔️ The importance of self-care, healing, and personal growth✔️ Real-life success stories that inspire hope, courage, and actionDiary of Successful Black Single Mothers is now available in paperback and Kindle on Amazon:An Unforgettable Premiere ExperienceThe premiere will take place on March 20, 2025, at Regal Theater in Atlantic Station, Atlanta, GA, featuring an exclusive screening and a post-film discussion with Dr. Wright Hamilton and featured guests. This event will provide an opportunity for attendees to engage in meaningful conversations about resilience, single motherhood, and the importance of community support.Due to high demand, a limited number of additional tickets have been released to allow more guests to be part of this special evening.🎟️ Tickets are available now: https://bit.ly/Ticket2Movie ✨ VIP Experience: A limited number of VIP tickets include red carpet access and a signed copy of the anthology book.Join the MovementDiary of Successful Black Single Mothers is more than just a film or a book—it’s a call to recognize and uplift the countless women who navigate life’s challenges with determination and grace.Attendees will walk away not only inspired but also with a deeper understanding of the lived experiences of Black single mothers and the impact of resilience and leadership in shaping future generations.

Diary of Successful Black Single Mothers | Official Documentary Trailer

