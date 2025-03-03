Derby Barracks/ Crash LSA
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A5000286
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 1/17/25 1923 hours.
STREET: US Route 5
TOWN: Barton
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow Covered
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Henri Cyr
AGE: 31
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep
VEHICLE MODEL: Compass
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate Damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on US Route 5 near the Pinecrest Motel, in the town of Barton. The operator was not present upon arrival. Investigation revealed that the vehicle hit a guardrail and then went off the roadway, causing damage to the vehicle and to road signs. The operator Henri Cyr was later found and cited for Crash; duty to stop.
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Orleans Criminal Court
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/08/2025 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Ian Alford
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Rd
Derby, VT 05829
(802) 334-8881
