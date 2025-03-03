Derby Barracks/ Crash LSA

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25A5000286

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 1/17/25 1923 hours.

STREET: US Route 5

TOWN: Barton

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow Covered

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Henri Cyr

AGE: 31

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Compass

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate Damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on US Route 5 near the Pinecrest Motel, in the town of Barton. The operator was not present upon arrival. Investigation revealed that the vehicle hit a guardrail and then went off the roadway, causing damage to the vehicle and to road signs. The operator Henri Cyr was later found and cited for Crash; duty to stop.

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Orleans Criminal Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/08/2025 0830 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Ian Alford

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Derby, VT 05829

Ian.Alford@Vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881