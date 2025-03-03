Submit Release
Derby Barracks/ Crash LSA

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 25A5000286                                

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford

STATION: Derby Barracks                                      

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 1/17/25 1923 hours.

STREET: US Route 5

TOWN: Barton

WEATHER: Clear           

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow Covered

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Henri Cyr

AGE:  31   

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020   

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Compass

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate Damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on US Route 5 near the Pinecrest Motel, in the town of Barton. The operator was not present upon arrival. Investigation revealed that the vehicle hit a guardrail and then went off the roadway, causing damage to the vehicle and to road signs. The operator Henri Cyr was later found and cited for Crash; duty to stop.

 

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Orleans Criminal Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/08/2025    0830 hours 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Ian Alford

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Derby, VT 05829

Ian.Alford@Vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881

 

Legal Disclaimer:

