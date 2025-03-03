Submit Release
Berlin Barracks / Aggravated Assault, Criminal Threatening

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A3008455

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jae Farnum-Boylan                             

STATION: VSP Berlin               

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 12/31/2024 at approximately 2111 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 376 VT Route 12 N, Northfield, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Criminal Threatening

 

ACCUSED: Jason Daniels                                    

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers of the Berlin Barracks responded to a citizen dispute between Jason Daniels and Trytton Jarvis at the above location. Investigation revealed Daniels had pointed a firearm at Trytton and made criminal threats. Daniels was issued a citation to answer to the charges of Aggravated Assault and Criminal Threatening.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/08/2025 @ 0830

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

