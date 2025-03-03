Berlin Barracks / Aggravated Assault, Criminal Threatening
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A3008455
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jae Farnum-Boylan
STATION: VSP Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 12/31/2024 at approximately 2111 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 376 VT Route 12 N, Northfield, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Criminal Threatening
ACCUSED: Jason Daniels
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers of the Berlin Barracks responded to a citizen dispute between Jason Daniels and Trytton Jarvis at the above location. Investigation revealed Daniels had pointed a firearm at Trytton and made criminal threats. Daniels was issued a citation to answer to the charges of Aggravated Assault and Criminal Threatening.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/08/2025 @ 0830
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NO
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
