LucidHealth Adopts NewVue EmpowerSuite to Unify Radiology Workflows

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LucidHealth, a national leader in community-based radiology services, has partnered with NewVue to implement the EmpowerSuite Workflow Orchestrator.The platform will enhance patient care by unifying radiology workflows across LucidHealth's growing markets, streamlining operations, and improving radiologist productivity. Implementation will begin with LucidHealth's Wisconsin-based operations in early 2025."LucidHealth is committed to creating a seamless and collaborative reading environment amongst our radiology practices," said Tom Hasley, Chief Information Officer for LucidHealth. "NewVue's EmpowerSuite solutions provide the tools we need to unify workflows, enhance operational efficiencies, and reduce burnout amongst our growing radiologist workforce."LucidHealth's expertise in workflow optimization, exemplified by its proprietary development of the RadAssistplatform, laid the foundation for adopting a next-generation model in EmpowerSuite. Building on a strong operational legacy, EmpowerSuite introduces advanced features, including AI-driven data normalization, to streamline site onboarding and support increased imaging volumes.LucidHealth currently operates multiple practices across the US, including four Wisconsin-based groups located throughout the state. As imaging volumes increase amongst healthcare partners in the region, EmpowerSuite offers a unified solution to solve the critical challenges of configuring numerous worklists, integrating with multiple PACS and IT systems, and reducing the complexity of current work environments, ensuring scalability into the future."We're excited to kick off this integration with our network partners across Wisconsin," said Ryan Peirce, MD, Associate Chief Medical Officer of Wisconsin operations for LucidHealth. "We pride ourselves on delivering consistent, high-quality care. EmpowerSuite ensures our radiologists have the tools they need to focus on timely results while reducing their administrative burden.""EmpowerSuite is designed to unify workflows, helping practices meet the rapidly evolving demands of modern radiology," said Kyle Lawton, CEO of NewVue. "We are honored to partner with LucidHealth as they deeply understand workflow optimization today and into the future. Their commitment to radiologist empowerment aligns perfectly with our vision."About LucidHealthThrough a broad network of community-based radiology practices, LucidHealth supports radiology services at outpatient imaging centers and healthcare facilities across the country. As a growing leader in the rapidly evolving radiology industry, LucidHealth's mission is to provide the highest quality and cutting-edge imaging care to all patients while providing a clear vision for the future of radiology. Learn more at LucidHealth.com and connect with us @LHRadiology.About NewVueBased in Tampa, Florida, NewVue is a leader in cloud-native radiology solutions. Their flagship platform, EmpowerSuite, optimizes radiology workflows using AI to dynamically curate worklists and automate data normalization. This approach boosts productivity, supports scalable growth, and improves patient care.For more information, visit newvue.ai.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.