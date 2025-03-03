Cabbage Research Development Board to Meet March 4, 2025

In compliance with the Open Meetings Law, the Cabbage Research Development Board gives notice that it will conduct a meeting on March 4, 2025, at 1:30 pm.

The public has the right to attend the meeting at any location included herein. All reasonable efforts will be made to ensure the meeting is held in a facility that permits barrier-free physical access; to facilitate these efforts the public is requested to RSVP to the Department if they plan to attend in person at one of the locations listed below. The meeting will take place at the following locations:

630 W North St., Geneva, NY, Jordan Hall Room 210 Online at: https://meetny-gov.webex.com/meetny-gov/j.php?MTID=m00f40076eb4e1a00dfd42a7e28d28288

Join by meeting number:

Meeting number (access code): 2828 756 5972

Meeting password: wSrpVcmX882

Join by phone:

+1-929-251-9612 United States Toll (New York City)

+1-415-527-5035 United States Toll

Meeting materials intended for discussion during the meeting will be uploaded to agriculture.ny.gov/farming/marketing-order-administration prior to March 4, 2025.

Minutes and a recording of the meeting will be made available on the Department’s website following the meeting at agriculture.ny.gov/farming/marketing-order-administration.

For more information, please contact [email protected].