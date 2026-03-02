To Kick off Maple Month, Governor Hochul Highlights New York's Th...

Governor Kathy Hochul today encouraged New Yorkers to support their local maple producers during Maple Month and highlighted the state’s upcoming Maple Weekends — which will take place March 21-22 and March 28-29 — as well as additional events and activities taking place at New York’s Welcome Centers. New York State continues to rank second in the nation in maple production, and in 2025, the industry produced 829,000 gallons. In addition, New York continues to be home to the largest resource of tappable maple trees within the United States and more than 2,000 maple sugar makers. Recognizing the importance of the maple industry to New York’s agricultural economy, the Governor’s proposed 2027 Executive Budget includes continued funding for marketing and research to further grow the maple industry.

“Maple Month officially kicks off on Sunday, providing us all with an opportunity to celebrate New York agriculture’s first crop,” Governor Hochul said. “With over 2,000 maple producers, New York continues to be home to a thriving community that dedicates their time to making the most delicious and innovative maple products in the world. I encourage New Yorkers to participate in Maple Weekends, learn more about the sugaring process, sample some of our world-class items and stop by their local Welcome Center for special promotions that feature our maple community.”

New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard Ball said, “Maple season is underway across the state with many of our producers seeing sap flowing already. I’m proud that New York continues to be a top maple producer in the US, and that our producers continue to make some of the finest, most innovative maple products in the country that contribute greatly to our economy. I encourage New Yorkers to find a nearby, local producer hosting during Maple Weekends and join in this timeless tradition. This is truly one of the best times of year, as we gather with our communities across the state to support our maple producers.”

State Senator Michelle Hinchey said, “One of New York’s proudest and longstanding agricultural traditions is maple production, led by family-run businesses that have passed their craft down through generations. Their dedication has made our state the second largest maple producer in the country and a major driver of local economies. As maple season gets underway, I encourage everyone to visit a nearby sugarhouse, meet the producers behind this time-honored work, and see New York maple production in action.”

Assemblymember Donna Lupardo said, “Each year I look forward to New York’s two Maple weekends; an early sign that Spring is on the way. Producers from across the state open their doors to visitors who can sample maple products while learning how syrup is made. With NY being second in the nation for maple production, I can think of no better way to celebrate our growing maple industry than spending time with our sugar makers.”

New York State Maple Producers Association Executive Director Helen Thomas said, “Maple Weekend is a tradition and celebration we all look forward to, especially after a snowy winter. It's one of the first signs that spring is on its way. For the 160 farms taking part in Maple Weekend, it's an opportunity for them to open their doors and share the skill and passion behind what they do. New York has more family farms making maple syrup than any other state, which means that visitors often get to see several generations working side by side. Every participating farm offers an educational presentation or a demonstration, showing firsthand how maple syrup and maple products are made. For visitors, there's nothing like tasting fresh maple syrup right from the source.”

New York Farm Bureau President David Fisher said, “Our members represent a wide variety of agricultural industries across New York, and maple is an important commodity. From the smallest family maple farm to large producers, maple is part of the fabric that makes New York farming special. I encourage everyone to take part in Maple Weekends to taste the amazing variety of syrups, candies and other products. There is something for everyone.”

As part of the kickoff to Maple Month, New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard A. Ball joined local agricultural representatives and elected officials to visit Parker Family Maple Farm, a family-owned farm in West Chazy, Clinton County, for the State’s annual maple tree tapping. The Parker Family Maple Farm is one of the largest maple establishments in the country, and the largest in New York State, producing over 50,000 gallons of maple syrup per year. The farm, which began in 1889, started as a 60-acre dairy farm and maple sugaring operation. Over the years, the farm has been handed down over four generations and today, it is run by Michael Parker and his wife Laura, with the help of their young children. It has grown to include over 1,000 acres of land, about 100,000 taps of maple. The business also features a seasonal restaurant, forestry, sawmill and hay crop, and more.

Parker Family Maple Farm is also a part of the New York State Grown & Certified program, which promotes New York farms that adhere to a higher standard for food safety and environmentally friendly practices.

Nearly 100 maple producers participate in the NYS Grown & Certified program, which verifies New York's agricultural producers and growers who adhere to food safety and environmental sustainability standards. Find a current list of maple producers who are a part of the NYS Grown & Certified program.

Parker Family Maple Farm Owner Michael Parker said, “I think that I speak for not just myself, my family and my farm, but our entire community of North Country maple producers, when I say how honored we are to be the host of this year's tapping event. Being located in our far corner of New York State, we pack a big punch in the maple world by being able to boast having the largest maple syrup production in our state, among the highest in the nation. Here, everyone makes syrup or knows someone who does, so it is a big part of the culture. In my family, we have been tapping the same trees and living off the same land for almost 150 years, which gives us strong roots to continue to grow. With the support of Commissioner Ball and the New York State Department of Agriculture, we hope to promote the maple season for all. We hope that visitors will enjoy the magic of maple season at our sugar house and all the others across the North Country this Spring!”

Maple Weekends

Throughout the month of March each year and the last two weekends of the month in particular, maple farms across the state open their doors to the public to provide a chance to taste pure maple syrup, right from the source, and experience the unique family tradition of making maple syrup in New York State. Producers offer tours and pancake breakfasts, sell maple products, and demonstrate the syrup-making process, which includes the traditional system of hanging buckets on trees or more modern methods of production using vacuum systems to increase the yield of sap per tree. A searchable list of Maple Weekend events is available at mapleweekend.nysmaple.com.

Maple Promotions

New York’s Taste NY Markets across the state will be highlighting unique local maple products and producers during the month of March, with product specials, giveaways, and more. Highlights are below:

Taste NY at the Adirondacks Welcome Center will feature Maple Bingo, starting March 1, and will offer weekly maple product sampling on Thursdays in March from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. They will also host an event, ‘From Sap to Syrup,’ on March 20 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will allow attendees to sample maple products, such as sap water, light syrup, dark syrup, maple sugar, and a hard maple cube, from local producers Wild Hogs Sugar Shack and Holly & Vine Farm & Winery. In addition, the Adirondacks Welcome Center will have educational and interactive displays, and samples of maple lattes and locally made maple hot cocoa, which will also be sold on site.

will feature Maple Bingo, starting March 1, and will offer weekly maple product sampling on Thursdays in March from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. They will also host an event, ‘From Sap to Syrup,’ on March 20 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will allow attendees to sample maple products, such as sap water, light syrup, dark syrup, maple sugar, and a hard maple cube, from local producers Wild Hogs Sugar Shack and Holly & Vine Farm & Winery. In addition, the Adirondacks Welcome Center will have educational and interactive displays, and samples of maple lattes and locally made maple hot cocoa, which will also be sold on site. The Taste NY Market at Todd Hill is spotlighting local producer Soukup Farm, who invites the public to the farm for sweet treats, such as maple apple cider doughnuts, maple popcorn, and sugar on snow. Todd Hill Market also features maple products from around the state, offers free activities for kids, directions to maple producers and events in the Hudson Valley, and 10 percent off all maple products including value-added during Maple Month.

is spotlighting local producer Soukup Farm, who invites the public to the farm for sweet treats, such as maple apple cider doughnuts, maple popcorn, and sugar on snow. Todd Hill Market also features maple products from around the state, offers free activities for kids, directions to maple producers and events in the Hudson Valley, and 10 percent off all maple products including value-added during Maple Month. Taste NY at the Capital Region Welcome Center will host 'Tap Into New York' on March 10, where attendees can enjoy samples from vendors across New York State, including local producer Jourdin's Maple Syrup and Tree Juice.

will host 'Tap Into New York' on March 10, where attendees can enjoy samples from vendors across New York State, including local producer Jourdin's Maple Syrup and Tree Juice. Taste NY at the Western NY Welcome Center will offer weekly maple product sampling, free maple coloring and activity sheets for families, maple basket raffle ($60 value), and an in-store maple fact scavenger hunt. Participants in the scavenger hunt will receive a 10 percent discount on their market purchase.

Visit your local Taste NY Market to take part in their Maple Month celebrations! Find a market in your region.

Taste NY Market Manager and Cornell Cooperative Extension of Erie County Molly Vigrass said, “New York maple is a true reflection of our state’s agricultural heritage. During Maple Month, Taste NY at the Western NY Welcome Center is proud to feature local producers like Merle Maple Farm, Sage Family Maple, and Belle Hollow Farms, alongside maple vendors from across the state — giving customers a delicious way to support these hardworking New York farmers and food producers.”

Taste NY Market Manager and Cornell Cooperative Extension of Saratoga County Shannon Onstot said, “Maple really is the lifeblood of our state, and particularly of the foothills of the Adirondacks. Our local producers have carried on traditions from previous generations, originating back to indigenous knowledge, and continually amaze me with modern ingenuity. Who knew there were so many ways to use tree juice? I taste maple products the way I taste good cheese and wine - this is one of the best ways to experience the terroir of New York.”

Taste NY Market Operations Coordinator, and Cornell Cooperative Extension of Columbia and Greene Counties Ryan Douglas said, “Maple Month is a fantastic opportunity to highlight the incredible maple producers in our region. We’re proud to support local vendors and share their high-quality products with our customers.”

Governor Hochul’s Fiscal Year 2027 Executive Budget includes funding to the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets through its local assistance to support continued marketing and research for the maple industry. In 2024, Governor Hochul signed three bills at the Great New York State Fair to strengthen New York's agricultural industry, including a new law that allows state land to be leased for sap production.

In addition, the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets also supports the maple industry through investments in research projects, such as Cornell University’s Maple Program’s Arnot Teaching Forest, and through its NYS Grown & Certified and Taste NY marketing programs.