VITAC Rebrands as Verbit to Deliver Unified AI-Driven Accessibility Solutions

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VITAC, North America’s largest provider of captioning products and media accessibility services, is proud to announce that it is rebranding as Verbit, the world’s leading verbal intelligence platform.Established in 1986, VITAC has been an important part of the Verbit family since 2021, helping broadcasters, streaming providers and content creators turn spoken audio and video into accessible and actionable text. The strategic rebrand represents the final step in integrating VITAC’s decades of experience under the Verbit banner and further solidifies Verbit’s position as a global leader in AI-powered accessibility solutions.“This transition to the Verbit name underscores our commitment to delivering innovative, AI-powered solutions that meet our customers’ growing demands in media and beyond,” said VITAC General Manager Doug Karlovits. “As Verbit, we’ll continue to provide the high-quality captioning, transcription, audio description and localization services our customers rely on while offering enhanced resources and cost-effective options.”Though VITAC’s name has changed, the company’s commitment to service and customer support will not. Customers can expect:— Uninterrupted service: All current and future VITAC projects will proceed as scheduled, with no impact on timelines or deliverables— Streamlined solutions: Unifying under the Verbit brand allows for better integration of AI-driven tools, offering greater efficiency and accuracy— Expanded capabilities: Customers will gain greater access to cutting-edge technologies, advanced resources and custom solutions tailored to their evolving needs“This rebrand represents a pivotal milestone in our company’s journey to becoming a fully unified global leader in verbal intelligence and accessibility solutions,” said Verbit CEO Yair Amsterdam. “By combining decades of expertise with our comprehensive suite of advanced AI-driven products and solutions, Verbit is uniquely positioned to help customers make their content more actionable and inclusive.”Serving more than 3,000 customers in the education, legal, media, corporate and government sectors, Verbit’s AI solutions are used to capture everyday exchanges, better interpret the information shared and apply these insights in daily work. Verbit recently was named to Fast Company’s ‘Next Big Things in Tech’ list, which recognized its AI-powered Captivate™ technology and its ability to provide accurate transcripts and captions, high availability, customizable solutions and integrations with multiple platforms.For more information about Verbit and its AI-powered accessibility solutions, visit www.verbit.ai About VerbitVerbit is the world’s leading verbal intelligence platform for speech-intensive industries, setting the standard for accuracy, efficiency and affordability. Powered by the latest in AI technology, Verbit helps businesses, organizations and individuals of all sizes turn spoken audio and video into accessible and actionable text. With a global network of human experts and an ever-evolving AI engine, Verbit ensures exceptional results while scaling to meet any need. For more information, visit www.verbit.ai.

