FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES FAMILY HORROR-COMEDY “DON’T GET EATEN”

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, proudly announces the release of the family horror-comedy DON’T GET EATEN, which is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting March 4, 2025.

DON’T GET EATEN tells the story of Noah Mickelberg – a zombie-apocalypse prepper and stay-at-home homeschooling dad. Noah is having great luck with his zombie survival online video channel, until an actual zombie apocalypse disrupts his plans. Noah’s exasperated wife tries to keep the family afloat while her internet-streaming husband ekes out an existence creating “zombie survival” videos with their daughters. When a couples therapist prescribes a technology-free getaway, things start off well, until an actual zombie apocalypse intrudes on their family weekend.

Written and directed by George Simon & Joseph Simon, DON’T GET EATEN was produced by Melinda Simon. The featured cast includes Justin Kilduff (‘Noah Mickelberg’), Melinda Rose (‘Rose Mickelberg’), Dale Dobson (‘Walker’), and Reese Ravencraft (‘Dr. Norma’).

“Finally, a zombie movie you can watch with your family! DON’T GET EATEN has something for everyone: young and old, dead and alive,” said filmmakers George Simon & Joseph Simon. “We poured our hearts, souls, and brains into this epic indie and we can’t wait to share it with the world. It’s a hilarious and horrifying rollercoaster ride that will keep you guessing until the very end.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire DON’T GET EATEN directly with the filmmakers and Glen Reynolds of Circus Road Films.

DON’T GET EATEN website: www.georgeandmelinda.com/

About Freestyle Digital Media

