Vertikal6 Unveils elevate™ Foundations — A New Standard in Managed IT Services

Taking managed services to the next level

elevate Foundations transforms how businesses manage their IT.” — Rick Norberg, CEO

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vertikal6 , a leading provider of comprehensive IT services, today announced the launch of its new managed services offering, elevate™ Foundations . This new offering builds on the success of its industry-leading solution, MaxCare, and is designed to meet the modern challenges of IT management. It provides businesses with advanced technology solutions tailored to optimize operations and enhance performance.After interviews with clients and technology experts, Vertikal6 determined that the standard managed service offerings no longer address the industry's ever-evolving needs. This extensive research revealed that clients needed a simplified but more complete solution, a layered approach to security, strategic direction, and a solution tailored to their specific requirements. These conversations lead to today's launch of elevate™ Foundations."Since our inception, Vertikal6 has set the standard in managed IT services with MaxCare, a powerful solution that offered an à la carte configuration to meet diverse business needs," said Rick Norberg, CEO, Vertikal6. "With elevate Foundations, we are taking this new offering to the next level, addressing the evolving challenges businesses face."Modern Challenges Addressed by elevate™:1. Lack of Talent: Businesses need a broad range of expertise and resources. Gone are the days when one IT staff member can handle most IT needs. elevate leverages Vertikal6's deep industry knowledge and extensive resources to provide clients with cutting-edge solutions.2. Remote Work Dynamics: The shift to hybrid and remote work environments has introduced complex IT challenges. elevate’s Service Desk, Onsite support, and 24/7 IT support ensure that businesses can maintain high productivity and seamless operations.3. Cybersecurity Threats: As cyber-attacks become more frequent and sophisticated, elevate’s managed security and multi-layered Protect feature offer businesses robust defenses and peace of mind.4. Data Integrity and Recovery: In an era where data is a crucial asset, the Recovery feature provides businesses with air-gapped backup and disaster recovery solutions, protecting against data loss and ensuring business continuity.5. Lack of Strategic Leadership: Modern IT requires not just technical solutions but strategic direction to ensure IT is aligned with long-term business objectives.elevate™ extends beyond traditional IT service models by incorporating scalable solutions that include proactive monitoring, managed security, and 24/7 expert support. It also includes a robust Service Desk designed to provide comprehensive user support and resolution management.Key features of the elevate managed services offering include:• Proactive Monitoring: Continuous surveillance of IT infrastructure to preemptively address potential issues.• 24/7 Support: IT experts are always available to ensure seamless operations and minimal downtime.• Robust Service Desk: Dedicated support for all user queries and issues, ensuring quick and effective resolution to maintain productivity.• Strategic IT Leadership: With virtual IT leadership services, elevate offers a comprehensive IT solution that aligns with your business goals and strategic objectives, enhancing overall performance and operational efficiency.• Simplified Per User Pricing Model: Transparent and predictable pricing that scales with the size of your business, making IT budgeting straightforward and manageable.• Flexible and Agile Framework: elevate’s flexible and agile framework allows customization to meet evolving needs. Clients can easily add or remove services, ensuring their IT solutions align with their current business demands and future growth.Optional Support Enhancements:• Onsite: Tailored onsite support ensures immediate and effective problem resolution when remote support is insufficient.• Protect: A multi-layered managed security strategy designed to protect against sophisticated cyber threats.• Verify: A robust managed multifactor authentication solution enhancing security by verifying user identities.• Aware: A comprehensive managed security awareness training program educates employees and verifies their understanding of security best practices.• Recover: A fully managed air-gapped backup and disaster recovery solution, offering the ultimate in data protection and recovery capabilities."elevate Foundations transforms how businesses manage their IT," added Norberg, CEO. "We recognize the unique challenges organizations face in managing technology, safeguarding against cyber threats, and navigating complex regulations. That’s why we’re excited to introduce this new offering - empowering our clients to focus on their core business with confidence, knowing their IT needs are in expert hands."For more information about elevate™ Foundations, visit https://vertikal6.com/ About Vertikal6Vertikal6 elevates technology solutions with our guiding principle: Technology. Elevated. Established in 2002, we redefine what it means to be an IT-managed service provider. We specialize in transformative services, including a robust managed service suite, bespoke website development, comprehensive e-commerce solutions, custom software development, and innovative digital marketing. Our commitment extends beyond typical IT support; our mission is to meticulously assess our clients' needs, create a strategic roadmap to enhance operational maturity, and transform their operations and business for sustained success. Not only is Vertikal6 committed to innovation and client satisfaction, but we also bring enterprise-class capabilities to clients' organizations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.