is*hosting Launches High-Performance 100Gbit/s Hosting in Iron Mountain Data Center, Amsterdam

is*hosting expands to Amsterdam, delivering high-performance dedicated servers with up to 100Gbit/s connectivity and 40Gbit/s private networking.

With up to 100Gbit/s connectivity and 40Gbit/s private networking, our Amsterdam expansion brings unparalleled speed and scalability for businesses demanding top-tier hosting solutions.” — Misha Malikin, Brand & Partnerships Manager at is*hosting

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, April 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- High-Performance Infrastructure for Businesses and Cloud Solutions is*hosting has deployed its latest high-performance infrastructure in Amsterdam, offering dedicated server solutions with up to 100Gbit/s connectivity. Hosted in a top-tier Iron Mountain data center, this expansion ensures maximum reliability, security, and energy efficiency for businesses with demanding workloads.Speed, Scalability, and Resilience✅ Up to 100Gbit/s network connectivity – designed for high-traffic applications, AI/ML workloads, streaming services, and cloud environments.✅ 40Gbit/s private network between servers – all dedicated servers include high-speed private links by default, making private cloud and cluster deployments seamless and cost-effective.✅ Flexible infrastructure – easily scale your setup with private and hybrid cloud solutions using direct server interconnectivity.Top-Tier Hardware & an Arista-Based NetworkOur infrastructure runs on enterprise-grade DELL servers, with networking fully powered by Arista, ensuring ultra-low latency, high availability, and seamless scalability.Strategic Expansion in the NetherlandsAmsterdam strengthens is*hosting’s presence in the Netherlands, a key European connectivity hub. Clients benefit from optimized network routes and low-latency access across Europe and beyond. Our Looking Glass tool provides network testing for the Netherlands, ensuring seamless performance evaluation for businesses considering deployment in this region.Available NowThe new Amsterdam infrastructure is live and ready for deployment.About is*hostingis*hosting is a global hosting provider offering dedicated servers, VPS, DDoS protection, and cloud solutions in 37+ locations worldwide. We focus on high performance, flexible configurations, and 24/7 expert support to keep your business running smoothly.

