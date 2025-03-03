Super Brush/Swab-its Unveils Innovative Foam Swab Product Line at the National Hardware Show 2025

Visit with Swab-its/Super Brush at the National Hardware Show in Las Vegas 2025

Visit with Swab-its/Super Brush at the National Hardware Show in Las Vegas 2025

Swab-its® by Super Brush LLC

Swab-its® by Super Brush LLC

Swab-its New Retail Cleaning Kits

Swab-its New Retail Cleaning Kits: Craft and Hobby, Cosmetic, Printer Cleaning, Household, Auto Detailing, Pet Swabs

Super Brush/Swab-its is proud to announce its participation in the National Hardware Show, taking place at the LV Convention Center from March 18-20, 2025

Our foam swabs are crafted to deliver superior performance across various industries”
— Michael Lecrenski, Marketing Manager of Swab-its

SPRINGFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Super Brush/Swab-its is proud to announce its participation in the National Hardware Show, taking place at the Las Vegas Convention Center from March 18-20, 2025. Attendees are invited to visit booth W3657 to experience firsthand our revolutionary foam swab retail product line.

Our innovative foam swabs are engineered to meet the diverse needs of today's market. Designed with precision and quality in mind, these foam swabs offer optimal performance for a wide range of applications, including:

• Auto Care: Ideal for detailing vehicles with delicate surfaces and cleaning hard-to-reach places
• Crafts and Hobby: Excellent for precise cleaning and application in creative projects
• Pet Care: Gentle yet effective for pet grooming and accessory maintenance
• Firearms: Ensuring meticulous cleaning without damaging sensitive components
• Households: A versatile solution for everyday cleaning tasks
• Electronics: Safe and efficient for cleaning intricate electronic devices

In addition to showcasing our product line, Super Brush/Swab-its will have samples available at the table, giving attendees the opportunity to try our foam swabs firsthand. Our team will also be taking orders directly at the show, making it easy for industry professionals, retailers, and consumers to secure our innovative cleaning solutions.

“Our foam swabs are crafted to deliver superior performance across various industries,” said Michael Lecrenski, Marketing Manager for Super Brush/Swab-its. “At the National Hardware Show, we’re excited to showcase our commitment to quality and innovation. We invite industry professionals, retailers, and consumers alike to explore how our products can enhance maintenance and cleaning routines in their specific fields.”

The National Hardware Show is a premier event that brings together leading professionals and innovators in the hardware industry. Super Brush/Swab-its’ participation underscores our dedication to advancing industry standards and delivering products that combine functionality with cutting-edge design.

Event Details:
• Date: March 18-20, 2025
• Location: Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, NV
• Booth: W3657

For more information about our products or to schedule a meeting during the show, please contact:

Media Contact:
Super Brush/Swab-its
Michael Lecrenski
Marketing Manager
413.543.1442
mlecrenski@superbrush.com

Join us at booth W3657 to discover how our foam swabs can redefine cleaning solutions across sporting goods, auto care, crafts and hobby, pet care, firearms, households, and electronics. Experience our product quality with free samples at the table and take advantage of our on-site order placement. We look forward to connecting with you at the National Hardware Show 2025!

Michael Lecrenski
Super Brush LLC
+ +1 4135431442
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

Swab-its Car Care Cleaning Kits

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Super Brush/Swab-its Unveils Innovative Foam Swab Product Line at the National Hardware Show 2025

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Michael Lecrenski
Super Brush LLC
+ +1 4135431442
Company/Organization
Super Brush LLC
800 Worcester Street
Springfield, Massachusetts, 01151
United States
+1 413-543-1442
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

We provide foam applicator solutions for leading organizations across the industrial, medical, aerospace, printing, firearm and other industries. Our scale, scope and knowledge of foam swab technology and applications allow us to address and custom design solutions as others cannot. We are passionate about providing our customers with the best solutions available. Our customers run the scale from early start-up to century’s old established companies. If the solution rests on applying, collecting, cleaning or spreading material through the use of foam applicator and swabs, we will provide practical solutions - from concept, through testing to scale up all the way to high volume production. Be it custom designs or one of our 3,000+ standard parts, we will provide the most practical solution to your need. In addition, you will find our Swab-its® branded products in retail stores, web-sites and catalogs and on this web page to purchase. For nearly three-quarters of a century, Super Brush has been solving customer problems through leading in Foam Swab Technology. For over 60 years, Super Brush has been manufacturing in Hampden County, MA. As a leader in the design and development of foam applicators and swabs, Super Brush’s highly automated facility employs over 95 full time staff in engineering, production, quality, sales & marketing positions.

More From This Author
Super Brush/Swab-its Unveils Innovative Foam Swab Product Line at the National Hardware Show 2025
Super Brush LLC to Exhibit Innovative Foam Swab Solutions at PLASTEC West 2025
Swab-its® Recognized Among Top General Merchandise Brands by RangeMe
View All Stories From This Author