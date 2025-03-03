Super Brush/Swab-its Unveils Innovative Foam Swab Product Line at the National Hardware Show 2025

Visit with Swab-its/Super Brush at the National Hardware Show in Las Vegas 2025 Swab-its® by Super Brush LLC Swab-its New Retail Cleaning Kits: Craft and Hobby, Cosmetic, Printer Cleaning, Household, Auto Detailing, Pet Swabs

Super Brush/Swab-its is proud to announce its participation in the National Hardware Show, taking place at the LV Convention Center from March 18-20, 2025

Our foam swabs are crafted to deliver superior performance across various industries” — Michael Lecrenski, Marketing Manager of Swab-its

SPRINGFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Super Brush/Swab-its is proud to announce its participation in the National Hardware Show, taking place at the Las Vegas Convention Center from March 18-20, 2025. Attendees are invited to visit booth W3657 to experience firsthand our revolutionary foam swab retail product line.

Our innovative foam swabs are engineered to meet the diverse needs of today's market. Designed with precision and quality in mind, these foam swabs offer optimal performance for a wide range of applications, including:

• Auto Care: Ideal for detailing vehicles with delicate surfaces and cleaning hard-to-reach places

• Crafts and Hobby: Excellent for precise cleaning and application in creative projects

• Pet Care: Gentle yet effective for pet grooming and accessory maintenance

• Firearms: Ensuring meticulous cleaning without damaging sensitive components

• Households: A versatile solution for everyday cleaning tasks

• Electronics: Safe and efficient for cleaning intricate electronic devices

In addition to showcasing our product line, Super Brush/Swab-its will have samples available at the table, giving attendees the opportunity to try our foam swabs firsthand. Our team will also be taking orders directly at the show, making it easy for industry professionals, retailers, and consumers to secure our innovative cleaning solutions.

“Our foam swabs are crafted to deliver superior performance across various industries,” said Michael Lecrenski, Marketing Manager for Super Brush/Swab-its. “At the National Hardware Show, we’re excited to showcase our commitment to quality and innovation. We invite industry professionals, retailers, and consumers alike to explore how our products can enhance maintenance and cleaning routines in their specific fields.”

The National Hardware Show is a premier event that brings together leading professionals and innovators in the hardware industry. Super Brush/Swab-its’ participation underscores our dedication to advancing industry standards and delivering products that combine functionality with cutting-edge design.

Event Details:

• Date: March 18-20, 2025

• Location: Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, NV

• Booth: W3657

For more information about our products or to schedule a meeting during the show, please contact:

Media Contact:

Super Brush/Swab-its

Michael Lecrenski

Marketing Manager

413.543.1442

mlecrenski@superbrush.com

Join us at booth W3657 to discover how our foam swabs can redefine cleaning solutions across sporting goods, auto care, crafts and hobby, pet care, firearms, households, and electronics. Experience our product quality with free samples at the table and take advantage of our on-site order placement. We look forward to connecting with you at the National Hardware Show 2025!

Swab-its Car Care Cleaning Kits

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.