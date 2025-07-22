Super Brush LLC to Highlight Sterile Collection Swabs and Infection Control Solutions at ADLM 2025 – Booth #5140

ADLM 2025 Clinical Lab Expo – Booth #5140

ADLM 2025 Clinical Lab Expo – Booth #5140

Sterile Swabs in Package

Sterile Swabs in Package

Super Brush LLC

Super Brush LLC is set to showcase its latest innovations in specimen collection and infection prevention at the ADLM 2025 Annual Meeting

With in-house R&D and full product development capabilities, Super Brush is uniquely positioned to deliver tailored swab solutions that evolve with the needs of clinical and laboratory environments”
— Diane Henry, Director of Sales

SPRINGFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Super Brush LLC, a U.S.-based leader in foam swab technology, is set to showcase its latest innovations in specimen collection and infection prevention at the ADLM 2025 Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo, taking place July 27–31, 2025, at McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, IL. The company will exhibit at Booth #5140.

With more than 65 years of manufacturing expertise, Super Brush provides high-performance foam swabs and applicators trusted by professionals across the pharmaceutical, medical, diagnostic, dental, veterinary, and cleanroom industries. Their products are engineered to meet the rigorous demands of infection prevention, contamination control, and precise material application.

At ADLM 2025, Super Brush will spotlight its new line of sterile sample collection swabs, designed for safe and effective specimen collection. Each swab is individually packaged and electron beam sterilized, featuring a polypropylene handle and polyurethane foam tip in a paper-on-film thermoform package.

These swabs are ideal for:

• Oral specimen collection
• Oropharyngeal specimen collection
• Anterior nasal collection

These sterile swabs are designed to support healthcare professionals in maintaining sample integrity and improving patient safety. In addition, Super Brush offers a broad range of foam applicators that are non-abrasive, lint-free, and contaminant-free, making them essential tools in modern infection control protocols.

“With in-house R&D and full product development capabilities, Super Brush is uniquely positioned to deliver tailored swab solutions that evolve with the needs of clinical and laboratory environments,” said Diane Henry, Director of Sales. “We’re excited to connect with industry professionals at ADLM 2025 and demonstrate how our swabs enhance safety and performance.”

Visit Booth #5140 to meet the Super Brush team and explore the latest innovations in sterile collection and infection prevention technology.

________________________________________

About Super Brush LLC

Super Brush LLC specializes in the design, development, and manufacturing of high-quality foam swabs and applicators. Proudly made in the USA, Super Brush products are manufactured under an ISO 13485:2016 certified quality system in an FDA-registered facility. The company offers over 3,000 standard and custom swab solutions for the medical, pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and industrial sectors.

For more information, visit www.superbrush.com or www.swab-its.com.

Michael Lecrenski
Super Brush LLC
+ + +1 4135431442
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Super Brush LLC to Highlight Sterile Collection Swabs and Infection Control Solutions at ADLM 2025 – Booth #5140

Distribution channels: Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Michael Lecrenski
Super Brush LLC
+ + +1 4135431442
Company/Organization
Super Brush LLC
800 Worcester Street
Springfield, Massachusetts, 01151
United States
+1 413-543-1442
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

We provide foam applicator solutions for leading organizations across the industrial, medical, aerospace, printing, firearm and other industries. Our scale, scope and knowledge of foam swab technology and applications allow us to address and custom design solutions as others cannot. We are passionate about providing our customers with the best solutions available. Our customers run the scale from early start-up to century’s old established companies. If the solution rests on applying, collecting, cleaning or spreading material through the use of foam applicator and swabs, we will provide practical solutions - from concept, through testing to scale up all the way to high volume production. Be it custom designs or one of our 3,000+ standard parts, we will provide the most practical solution to your need. In addition, you will find our Swab-its® branded products in retail stores, web-sites and catalogs and on this web page to purchase. For nearly three-quarters of a century, Super Brush has been solving customer problems through leading in Foam Swab Technology. For over 60 years, Super Brush has been manufacturing in Hampden County, MA. As a leader in the design and development of foam applicators and swabs, Super Brush’s highly automated facility employs over 95 full time staff in engineering, production, quality, sales & marketing positions.

More From This Author
Super Brush LLC to Highlight Sterile Collection Swabs and Infection Control Solutions at ADLM 2025 – Booth #5140
Super Brush LLC to Showcase Precision Foam Swab Solutions at ADLM 2025 Clinical Lab Expo – Booth #5140
Super Brush LLC to Highlight Infection Prevention and Surgical Equipment Cleanliness Solutions at APIC 2025
View All Stories From This Author