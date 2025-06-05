Super Brush LLC to Highlight Infection Prevention and Surgical Equipment Cleanliness Solutions at APIC 2025

Visit booth #1538 at APIC to explore how Super Brush foam swabs support today’s infection prevention strategies.

Visit booth #1538 at APIC to explore how Super Brush foam swabs support today’s infection prevention strategies.

Super Brush LLC

Super Brush LLC

Wide-range of foam swabs

Wide-range of foam swabs

Super Brush LLC, a U.S. manufacturer specializing in advanced foam swab technologies, is proud to exhibit at the APIC Annual Conference 2025

Our foam swabs are trusted in infection control and surgical settings because of their reliability and versatility”
— Diane Henry, Director of Sales

SPRINGFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Super Brush LLC, a U.S. manufacturer specializing in advanced foam swab technologies, is proud to exhibit at the APIC Annual Conference 2025, hosted by the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology. The event takes place June 16–18 at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona, where Super Brush will be located at booth #1538.

At this year’s conference, Super Brush will showcase its extensive line of foam-tipped swabs designed to support infection prevention protocols and surgical equipment cleanliness verification. These precision-engineered tools are essential for cleaning hard-to-reach areas, verifying residue removal, and applying disinfectants or topical agents in clinical environments.

Super Brush’s non-linting, non-abrasive, and contaminant-free foam swabs are widely used by professionals in medical, surgical, and sterile processing departments. Available in a range of sizes and configurations, the swabs ensure thorough contact with complex instrument surfaces—critical for confirming cleanliness prior to sterilization and preventing healthcare-associated infections (HAIs).

“Our foam swabs are trusted in infection control and surgical settings because of their reliability and versatility,” said Diane Henry, Director of Sales at Super Brush. “They help healthcare professionals confidently validate cleanliness and maintain the highest standards of patient safety.”

With over 3,000 standard swab designs and custom R&D capabilities, Super Brush partners with healthcare teams to develop application-specific tools for their infection control needs. Whether cleaning surgical instruments, verifying cleanliness with test kits, or applying antimicrobial agents, Super Brush swabs deliver precision and peace of mind.

Visit booth #1538 at APIC to explore how Super Brush foam swabs support today’s infection prevention strategies.
________________________________________
About Super Brush LLC

Super Brush LLC is a U.S.-based manufacturer of high-performance foam swabs and applicators used in the medical, pharmaceutical, diagnostic, dental, and cleanroom industries. With ISO 13485:2016 certification and FDA registration, Super Brush delivers custom and standard solutions for applying, cleaning, collecting, and validating—all proudly made in the USA.

Learn more at www.superbrush.com or www.swab-its.com.

Michael Lecrenski
Super Brush LLC
+ + + +1 4135431442
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Super Brush LLC to Highlight Infection Prevention and Surgical Equipment Cleanliness Solutions at APIC 2025

Distribution channels: Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Michael Lecrenski
Super Brush LLC
+ + + +1 4135431442
Company/Organization
Super Brush LLC
800 Worcester Street
Springfield, Massachusetts, 01151
United States
+1 413-543-1442
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

We provide foam applicator solutions for leading organizations across the industrial, medical, aerospace, printing, firearm and other industries. Our scale, scope and knowledge of foam swab technology and applications allow us to address and custom design solutions as others cannot. We are passionate about providing our customers with the best solutions available. Our customers run the scale from early start-up to century’s old established companies. If the solution rests on applying, collecting, cleaning or spreading material through the use of foam applicator and swabs, we will provide practical solutions - from concept, through testing to scale up all the way to high volume production. Be it custom designs or one of our 3,000+ standard parts, we will provide the most practical solution to your need. In addition, you will find our Swab-its® branded products in retail stores, web-sites and catalogs and on this web page to purchase. For nearly three-quarters of a century, Super Brush has been solving customer problems through leading in Foam Swab Technology. For over 60 years, Super Brush has been manufacturing in Hampden County, MA. As a leader in the design and development of foam applicators and swabs, Super Brush’s highly automated facility employs over 95 full time staff in engineering, production, quality, sales & marketing positions.

More From This Author
Super Brush LLC to Highlight Infection Prevention and Surgical Equipment Cleanliness Solutions at APIC 2025
Super Brush’s Swab-its® Car Care Cleaning Swabs to Be Showcased at Walmart Small Business Month Community Event
Super Brush Launches New Sterile Sample Collection Swabs
View All Stories From This Author