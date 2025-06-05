Super Brush LLC to Highlight Infection Prevention and Surgical Equipment Cleanliness Solutions at APIC 2025

Visit booth #1538 at APIC to explore how Super Brush foam swabs support today’s infection prevention strategies. Super Brush LLC Wide-range of foam swabs

SPRINGFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Super Brush LLC, a U.S. manufacturer specializing in advanced foam swab technologies, is proud to exhibit at the APIC Annual Conference 2025, hosted by the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology. The event takes place June 16–18 at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona, where Super Brush will be located at booth #1538.

At this year’s conference, Super Brush will showcase its extensive line of foam-tipped swabs designed to support infection prevention protocols and surgical equipment cleanliness verification. These precision-engineered tools are essential for cleaning hard-to-reach areas, verifying residue removal, and applying disinfectants or topical agents in clinical environments.

Super Brush’s non-linting, non-abrasive, and contaminant-free foam swabs are widely used by professionals in medical, surgical, and sterile processing departments. Available in a range of sizes and configurations, the swabs ensure thorough contact with complex instrument surfaces—critical for confirming cleanliness prior to sterilization and preventing healthcare-associated infections (HAIs).

“Our foam swabs are trusted in infection control and surgical settings because of their reliability and versatility,” said Diane Henry, Director of Sales at Super Brush. “They help healthcare professionals confidently validate cleanliness and maintain the highest standards of patient safety.”

With over 3,000 standard swab designs and custom R&D capabilities, Super Brush partners with healthcare teams to develop application-specific tools for their infection control needs. Whether cleaning surgical instruments, verifying cleanliness with test kits, or applying antimicrobial agents, Super Brush swabs deliver precision and peace of mind.

About Super Brush LLC

Super Brush LLC is a U.S.-based manufacturer of high-performance foam swabs and applicators used in the medical, pharmaceutical, diagnostic, dental, and cleanroom industries. With ISO 13485:2016 certification and FDA registration, Super Brush delivers custom and standard solutions for applying, cleaning, collecting, and validating—all proudly made in the USA.

Learn more at www.superbrush.com or www.swab-its.com.



