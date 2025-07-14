Super Brush LLC to Showcase Precision Foam Swab Solutions at ADLM 2025 Clinical Lab Expo – Booth #5140

ADLM 2025 Clinical Lab Expo – Booth #5140 Super Brush LLC Wide-range of foam swabs

SPRINGFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Super Brush LLC, a recognized leader in foam swab technology for over 65 years, is pleased to announce its participation in the ADLM 2025 Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo, taking place July 27–31, 2025, at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, IL. Super Brush will exhibit at Booth #5140, showcasing its full range of innovative, USA-made foam swab solutions.

Hosted by the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM), this event is the world’s premier platform for laboratory medicine professionals, featuring breakthrough technologies and the latest scientific advancements in diagnostics.

Super Brush will feature a wide range of foam swab applications, including:

• Swabs for diagnostic testing kits

• Swabs for device assembly operations

• Swabs for inclusion in medical kits and surgical trays

• Swabs for precision cleaning of electronics, printers, and delicate lab equipment

“Our in-house manufacturing gives us the flexibility to create custom foam swabs tailored to specific application needs,” said Diane Henry, Director of Sales at Super Brush. “With more than 3,000 standard designs, our lint-free, disposable, and multipurpose swabs offer unmatched quality and performance for medical and laboratory environments.”

Attendees are invited to visit Booth #5140 to meet with the Super Brush team and explore their wide-ranging swab portfolio. Team members will be on hand to discuss customized solutions for diagnostic and clinical applications.

All Super Brush products are proudly manufactured in the USA in an ISO 13485-certified and FDA-registered facility, ensuring exceptional quality, consistency, and regulatory compliance.

For more information, visit www.superbrush.com or contact sales@superbrush.com. For inquiries regarding custom product development, please email development@superbrush.com.

About Super Brush LLC

Super Brush LLC is a U.S.-based manufacturer specializing in the design, development, and production of high-quality foam swabs, applicators, and probes. With over 65 years of experience, Super Brush serves a wide range of industries, including medical, pharmaceutical, diagnostic, dental, veterinary, aerospace, industrial, and firearms. From cleanroom-compatible swabs to sterile collection devices and retail-ready cleaning kits, Super Brush offers over 3,000 durable, lint-free foam swab solutions.

Proudly headquartered in Springfield, Massachusetts, Super Brush supports both large-scale and small-volume customers with domestic manufacturing, rapid turnaround, and no tariff concerns. Its Swab-its® brand serves as the company’s retail division, offering innovative cleaning tools for automotive, sporting goods, hobby, pet care, electronics, and firearms markets.

Super Brush is ISO 13485 certified and committed to delivering custom and standard solutions that meet the highest quality standards—Made in the USA.

For more information, visit www.superbrush.com or www.swab-its.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

