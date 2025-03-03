Introducing 'Metaphysical Sherpa: ComproWise' – Conscious Hip Hop EP and Book Launch

Nick Mirisolaa.

SPRINGVALE, ME, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Metaphysical Sherpa is the latest innovative project by Nick Mirisola. The fusion of literary prowess with musical artistry is epitomized in the dual release of “Metaphysical Sherpa: Misunderstood Mystic (Evidence Edition)” and its companion EP, “Metaphysical Sherpa: ComproWise.” This groundbreaking release followed substantial acclaim for the original book, which reached the #1 spot in Zen and Shamanism, and #2 in Mysticism on the Kindle Hot New Releases lists, and four 5-star reviews from Readers’ Favorite book critics.The new Evidence Edition of the book incorporates a peer-reviewed academic paper and AI-authored research documents that substantiate the metaphysical and spiritual themes presented by Mirisola. As a companion piece, the “ComproWise” EP integrates hip hop elements into a conscious collection, with the standout single “Dopeman (Buddha Buzz)” featuring Wu-Tang Clan’s Ghostface Killah. The album also boasts collaborations with artists such as multi-instrumentalist John Dixon Mirisola, BMo the Producer, Blare Solar Inferno, Raven Musashi, Michaela Haffey, and beatboxer Raf Hendrix.Mirisola, who is on the verge of earning his master’s degree in Metaphysical Sciences and pursuing a PhD in Parapsychology and Paranormal Science, offers an experience that guides listeners and readers through a journey of metaphysical exploration. The EP stays true to the project’s roots, embodying indie alternative folk rock with a conscious hip hop twist, echoing a high-vibe and enlightening lyrical narrative.The book and its musical counterpart will be readily accessible across all major platforms. Additionally, a “name your price” option for the PDF Ebook will be available on the official site.To experience the intersection of metaphysics and conscious hip hop, visit Meditative Animal’s official website , stream the EP on your preferred platform, and read the new book edition. For interviews or reviews, reach out via email.###ABOUTMeditative Animal is the brainchild of singer-songwriter Nick Mirisola, known for crafting an eclectic sound combining indie alternative folk rock with elements of jazz, blues, hip hop, funk, and reggae. A versatile musician, Nick plays multiple instruments including guitar, harmonica, and Native American flute. Far beyond music, Nick is a lay Zen monk, master new age shaman, and ordained Dudeist priest, known for his philosophical insights and alternative therapies under Spirit Walker Health. As an academically published philosopher of science and soon-to-be doctorate holder, Nick infuses his scholarly pursuits into his artistic endeavors, consistently pushing boundaries and exploring new horizons in music and spirituality.LINKSMain Website https://MeditativeAnimal.com YouTube Video https://youtu.be/gYgDwEMXx9g?si=0u7XUVn3bCIkbnl7 Amazon Store https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B0D2J8P1H7 Spotify https://open.spotify.com/artist/5PmwybJoEczO6YvAmeOGwP?si=8EwDTeJsRB62rLzeqFhFag Spirit Walker Health https://SpiritWalkerHealth.net Facebook http://www.Facebook.com/MeditativeAnimal Twitter http://www.Twitter.com/MeditativeAniml YouTube Channel https://youtube.com/@meditativeanimal SoundCloud http://www.SoundCloud.com/MeditativeAnimal ReverbNation http://www.reverbnation.com/MeditativeAnimal Spotify https://open.spotify.com/artist/5PmwybJoEczO6YvAmeOGwP?si=RvOebJJTR0aTV4Jl9AW9DQ&dl_branch=1

