Renowned International Population Census (IPC) Collection Now Accessible Through East View’s Global Census Archive

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Discover a world of demographic insights with the International Population Census (IPC) Collection, now fully online on East View’s Global Census Archive (GCA) platform. This extensive collection, previously only available in microfilm, brings together official census publications from countries across the globe, curated from authoritative sources. Segments I (1945-1967) and II (Pre-1945) of the IPC are based on the renowned International Population Census Bibliography by Doreen S. Goyer of the Population Research Center at the University of Texas, Austin. Segment III (post 1967) builds on this legacy with the International Population Census Bibliography: Revision and Update, 1946-1977.“The inclusion of the massive IPC collection in Global Census Archive is the result of years of effort and represents a true breakthrough in the accessibility of centuries’ worth of census data,” said Irmak Ertuna Howison, program manager for GCA. “Especially now, print and microform formats can pose accessibility challenges, making it difficult for researchers who cannot visit the library in person or lack experience with microfilm technology. Not to mention that even a small collection of census materials can occupy significant shelf and floor space, presenting logistical challenges for libraries.”East View’s Global Census Archive addresses these issues, allowing users to unlock historical and contemporary population data in an accessible digital format. GCA provides a single platform experience to explore the world’s census publications, including original census publications in e-book form, as well as modern tabular data in Excel format and GIS files for advanced users.With the addition of the full IPC collection, GCA now comprises over 225 countries and territories, nearly 2,500 censuses, and over 8.8 million pages, with the bulk of content starting from the early 19th century. GCA is constantly expanding as new censuses are added and already includes data from the 2020 census round for multiple countries.To learn more about the International Population Census Collection and the Global Census Archive, please contact info@eastview.com or visit eastview.com/gca

