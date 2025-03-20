East View Launches Global Geography Library, an Expansive Platform for Maps, Charts, Atlases, and More

Global Geography Library is a new digital platform designed to provide users with access to maps, charts, atlases, geospatial data, and supporting materials.

At its core, Global Geography Library brings maps, atlases, and geospatial data straight to your desktop – all in one place, easily accessible.” — Troy Aadland, Global Geography Library Program Manager

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- East View is pleased to introduce Global Geography Library (GGL) , a new digital platform designed to provide users with seamless access to maps, charts, atlases, geospatial data, and supporting materials. GGL aggregates complete map series, atlases, and related documentation into a single user-friendly interface, and leverages proven technologies – such as IIIF for hi-resolution viewing and GIS integration – to make valuable content accessible and easy to use."At its core, Global Geography Library brings maps, atlases, and geospatial data straight to your desktop – all in one place, easily accessible," said Troy Aadland, Director of Operations for East View Geospatial and Global Geography Library Program Manager. "Much of this content hasn't been available as a digital, aggregated collection until now. We work with publishers to pull together complete collections, and offer them online with powerful search tools, high-quality viewing, and seamless GIS integration. The focus is on taking valuable, hard-to-find resources and making them easier to use.""Global Geography Library includes both exclusive copyrighted content and public domain materials," Troy Aadland added. "But even with public domain content, we've done the work – organizing, digitizing, and enhancing it. Libraries and researchers save time, money, and shelf space by having everything accessible and discoverable in one place."Many institutions face challenges with managing extensive map collections, both in terms of storage and usability. In offering these extensive aggregated collections digitally, GGL reduces the need for physical storage and time-intensive cataloging and metadata creation, while GGL platform features such as spatial browsing, detailed metadata, seamless geomosaics, and GIS-friendly data maximize accessibility and discoverability.Global Geography Library supports unlimited simultaneous users, offers 24/7 digital access, and delivers cost-effective solutions when compared to traditional print formats. With its ever-expanding list of available collections across multiple content "families" (e.g., aeronautical, earth sciences, maritime, topographic, etc.), GGL provides a practical and efficient way to access and explore geospatial information.

