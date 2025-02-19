East View Press Grants Wikipedia Editors Access to Selected Publications

Wikipedia’s volunteer editors now have free access to selected journals and ebooks from East View Press, an imprint of East View Information Services.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The work of Wikipedia’s volunteer editors has been given a significant boost with the announcement they now have free access to selected journals and ebooks from East View Press , an imprint of East View Information Services. Through a partnership with The Wikipedia Library , a project of the Wikimedia Foundation , the global non-profit that hosts Wikipedia and other Wikimedia projects, active Wikipedia editors will be able to read and cite hundreds of thousands of journal articles – across a wide scope of disciplines, including foreign policy, history, demographics, opinion analysis, philosophy, and sociology. The ebook material also includes maps and other data pertaining to some of the most intensely studied points on the globe, including Ukraine, Syria, Israel, Lebanon, and Afghanistan.Wikipedia is one of the most widely used sources of information on the internet and has more than 63 million articles in over 300 languages and is viewed more than 15 billion times every month. The information on Wikipedia is curated by a global community of volunteer editors around the world. These editors compile and share information on notable subjects from reliable sources, such as newspaper articles and peer-reviewed journals, in accordance with the encyclopedia’s editorial policies and guidelines.These materials from East View Press will substantially increase the diversity of content available to them for reading and citation.“The partnership with East View Press will go a long way to support volunteers in adding reliable, well-researched knowledge to Wikipedia on topics of global relevance,” said Fiona Romeo, Wikimedia Foundation’s Director of Community Programs.Larry Bogoslaw, Chief Editor and Publishing Director at East View Press, explained: “The level of public trust in Wikipedia is increasing all the time, in part thanks to the efforts of their editors to counter disinformation, vetting and updating information from more and more sources. This objective dovetails perfectly with East View’s mission to provide researchers with ‘uncommon information from extraordinary places’ – whether it’s topographic data from a valley in Syria, or eyewitness reporting of street protests in Abkhazia. We hope that this beginning partnership with The Wikipedia Library will make information from East View more widely available.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.