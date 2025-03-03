Gordon McKernan Launches ‘Louisiana Hero of the Month’ to Honor Everyday Heroes

The law firm is accepting nominations for its Louisiana Hero of the Month initiative, which honors those who make a meaningful impact in their communities.

True heroes aren’t just found in the headlines; they’re the everyday people whose acts of kindness and dedication shape the communities around us.” — Gordon McKernan

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is calling for nominations for Louisiana Hero of the Month , a new initiative recognizing veterans, teachers, first responders and nurses who make a difference in their communities.Each month, one individual will be selected to receive a $250 gift card and the opportunity to be featured on a local billboard. The firm encourages the public to submit nominations for those who go above and beyond in their service to others.“True heroes aren’t just found in the headlines; they’re the everyday people whose acts of kindness and dedication shape the communities around us,” said Gordon McKernan. “This is our way of honoring those humble, everyday heroes whose efforts make Louisiana a better place."Nominations are open to the public, and individuals can submit a deserving candidate, or themselves, by sharing a brief story about their impact at getgordon.com/hero Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is dedicated to serving Louisiana communities, in and out of the courtroom. With a long-standing commitment to giving back, the firm actively supports local initiatives that uplift individuals and organizations making a difference.Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 5656 Hilton Ave. Baton Rouge, LA 70808 and has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Metairie, Monroe, Shreveport and Zachary. For questions and inquiries, call (225) 888-8888 or visit getgordon.com for more information.

