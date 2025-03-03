Clarus Partners Shortlisted for Best FinTech Award

Clarus Partners Advisors software AkuCert shortlisted for “Best FinTech for eCommerce and Retail" & “Best FinTech for Tax Management” Award by the Cloud Awards

COLUMBUS , OH, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AkuCert , the clear and critical sales and use tax exemption certificate management software from Clarus Partners, has been named a finalist in The 2025 FinTech Awards, earning recognition in two categories: Best FinTech for Tax Management and Best FinTech for eCommerce and Retail.The FinTech Awards, launched in 2024 by the globally recognized Cloud Awards, celebrate excellence in financial technology solutions that drive innovation and efficiency. AkuCert has emerged as a standout among a highly competitive pool of global contenders from the USA, Canada, the UK, Europe, the Middle East, and APAC.Designed to revolutionize tax compliance and streamline eCommerce financial operations, AkuCert empowers businesses by automating complex tax processes with precision and efficiency. The software protects taxpayers who sell goods and services when their customers purchase items eligible for sales tax exemption. This documentation is critical when sellers come under a sales tax audit, and can save sellers millions of dollars for a literal fraction of its cost. Its advanced technology ensures compliance with evolving tax regulations while optimizing financial workflows for seamless operations.James Williams, CEO of The Cloud Awards, praised the caliber of this year’s finalists:"The 2025 FinTech Awards have showcased some of the most groundbreaking financial technologies in the industry. AkuCert has distinguished itself as a transformative solution in tax compliance and eCommerce financial management, making this recognition well earned."Jeff Mallory, CEO of Clarus Partners, expressed pride in AkuCert’s achievement:"Being named a finalist in both the Tax Management and eCommerce & Retail categories is a tremendous honor. This recognition underscores our team’s commitment to delivering a powerful solution that simplifies tax compliance and enhances financial operations for businesses worldwide. We congratulate all fellow finalists and look forward to the next stage of the awards."With a strong reputation for sales & use tax services and support, Clarus offers the only suite of tax software solutions in the industry created and serviced by indirect tax professionals, AkuSuite , which currently includes three solutions:AkuCalc Clear & Critical Sales And Use Tax Calculation SoftwareAkuCert Clear & Critical Sales And Use Tax Exemption Certificate Management Software (ECMS)AkuLicense Clear & Comprehensive Business License Management SoftwareAll of the Clarus software solutions are integrated with an array of business ERP and accounting solution software platforms. Most importantly, the software is complemented by professionals who are specialists in indirect tax, creating a solution that combines software automation with professional insight.To learn more about Clarus Partners and request a demo of any of their AkuSuite software solutions, visit https://www.claruspartners.com/ or call 614-362-2730.About Clarus Partners Advisors, LLCHeadquartered in Columbus, OH, Clarus Partners Advisors LLC offers clients clear, confident, and concise indirect tax consulting and compliance services through a combination of onsite resources and offsite support. Services include: sales tax compliance, sales tax consulting, exemption certificate management, indirect tax outsourcing, business license compliance, and unclaimed property. Clarus also developed AkuSuite, the only suite of tax software solutions in the industry created and serviced by indirect tax professionals. To learn more, visit https://www.claruspartners.com/

