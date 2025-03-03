Discerning Media Expands Global Footprint with Strategic Alliance and New York Office Opening

Stefan Hottinger-Behmer, Founder & Managing Director of Discerning Media Selection of titles represented by Discerning Media Leading brands from strategy to impact

AGENCY NEWS | LDN-ZRH-NYC: Swiss Boutique Agency Discerning Media Expands with New York Office

The opening of our New York office marks a transformative step for the agency and our roster of premium clients.” — Stefan Hottinger-Behmer

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Discerning Media , a boutique Swiss media agency renowned for its personalised publishing and media sales services, has announced the launch of Discerning Media Americas LLC in New York, marking a significant expansion of its global presence across Europe and the Americas.The new office, led by Diane Ciaglia—formerly with PACE Communications and boasting a distinguished career that includes roles as Vice President of Sales and Publisher for two iconic magazine brands, Southwest Airlines and Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts – will function as an innovative hub for creative strategy, media sales, and custom publishing, aligning with the agency’s commitment to delivering targeted media sales and strategic brand positioning."I am honored to take on the role of Managing Director at this dynamic media sales organisation. Together, we will continue to innovate, deliver exceptional value to our clients, and redefine measurable success in the media sales industry, " says Ciaglia.Furthermore, Discerning Media has entered a strategic alliance with Zurich-based agency Info Plus. This strategic partnership unites two premier local players, enhancing their ability to offer innovative, integrated solutions to an international clientele. “The opening of our New York office marks a transformative step for the agency and our roster of premium clients,” states Stefan Hottinger-Behmer , Founder and Managing Director of Discerning Media. “Moreover, our partnership with Info Plus enhances our ability to provide clients with innovative, integrated solutions and paves the way for future collaborations with leading brands and publishers across Europe and the Americas.”Info Plus, founded by media whiz Hans Otto, has long been a cornerstone of the Swiss media landscape. Known for having represented distinguished titles such as Time Magazine, Monocle, América Economia and Swissquote Magazine, Info Plus has built a longstanding reputation for excellence in media sales and strategic communication. “Joining forces with Discerning Media allows us to merge our deep local expertise with their global viewpoint,” said Hans Otto, CEO of Info Plus in Zurich. “This partnership not only enhances our offerings but also provides our clients access to a broader international network.”Discerning Media Plus now represents a range of prestigious publications for selected markets, including The Four Seasons Magazine, Elite Traveler, The Nr. 1 Luxury Magazine, Traveller’s World, and select international editions of Vogue, as well as niche publications like the Paris-based art tome, hube magazine.With offices in Zurich, New York, and London, the expanded footprint allows Discerning Media Plus to provide clients with a distinctive blend of Swiss precision, international expertise, and local market insights, ensuring impactful resonance across its diverse audiences.ENDS

