BARAK ZILBERBERG SELECTED FOR IAOTP’S TOP 50 FEARLESS LEADERS

Barak Zilberberg honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Barak Zilberberg, entrepreneur at Zilberberg International and US Presidential Candidate was recently selected to be featured in the 4th Edition of the Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP).Being included with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an exceptional honor, as only a select few members in each discipline are chosen for this prestigious distinction. To be published in IAOTP's Top 50 Fearless Leaders publication is a remarkable achievement—only 50 of the world's most brilliant, courageous, and inspirational professionals are selected for this honor.These distinguished honorees are carefully chosen to share their stories of perseverance, resilience, passion, and strength. Each has made outstanding contributions to society, impacted their respective industries, and earned the respect of their peers. A chapter will be dedicated to each honoree, and Volume 4 will be released in 2025Barak Zilberberg will be celebrated for this distinction at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala, which will be held in December at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over three decades of experience, Mr. Zilberberg leads a dedicated team of passionate and talented professionals who share his mission of creating a meaningful global impact through entrepreneurship, philanthropy, and advocacy. Together, they collaborate with various organizations and stakeholders to deliver innovative, high-quality solutions that address the most pressing challenges and add value to their clients and communities. Driven by a vision of fostering positive social change and economic growth, Mr. Zilberberg works to empower people—by the people, for the people, and with the people. He states, "I am not a politician, but a leader who believes in honesty, integrity, and transparency. I am ready to serve the people and the country with courage, compassion, and competence."Before embarking on his current career, Mr. Zilberberg became the President of Ultimate Plumbing, Southern California's largest copper repiping company, at a young age. At just 21, he also began acquiring properties, marking the start of his real estate career. He rapidly expanded his portfolio, building a vast and diverse empire that includes luxury residential properties as well as commercial developments. In 2021, Mr. Zilberberg founded his most recent venture, Zilberberg International, after relocating to Las Vegas, Nevada.Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Zilberberg has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. This year he was just on the cover of Forbes Israel issue in June 2024 and his book Resilience also launched in June of 2024. In 2021, he received recognition in the 40th Annual Forbes 400 list of the wealthiest people in America. Last year, he was awarded IAOTP's Top Entrepreneur of the Year. Additionally, he ran in 2020 in the gubernatorial race of Nevada, where he was praised by Nevadans, the nation, and the world.This year, he will be considered to be on the cover of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He was honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Gaylord Opryland Resort last December and this year will be honored at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas for his selection to be featured in IAOTP's Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication.In addition to his successful career, Mr. Zilberberg remains grounded and committed to giving back to his community. He established The Zilberberg Foundation in 2021 to help the homeless by providing education that liberates them from their circumstances. Additionally, the non-profit serves children with cancer and youth with disabilities.Looking back, Mr. Zilberberg attributes his mindset as it is a crucial factor in starting a successful business. Developing a positive attitude and a growth mindset is key, as it allows entrepreneurs to overcome challenges and believe in their ability to achieve their goals. When not working, he enjoys spending time with his five children, four grandchildren, and wife, Apolonia Pina. He enjoys teaching his children that all individuals have value and deserve happiness. In the future, he hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information please visit: http://zilberbergfoundation.com/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped them build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals together.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

