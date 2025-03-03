OHTUVAYRE™ (ensifentrine) Now Available Through PromptCare

Specialty pharmacy expands access to an innovative, steroid-free treatment

NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PromptCare, a leader in specialty pharmacy and respiratory services, is now an authorized distributor of OHTUVAYRE ™ (ensifentrine), an FDA-approved maintenance treatment for adults with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease ( COPD ).Available through exclusive limited distribution, OHTUVAYRE™ is a selective dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and phosphodiesterase 4 (“PDE3 and PDE4”), providing bronchodilator and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory effects in a single inhaled ampoule. OHTUVAYRE™ is delivered directly to the lungs through a standard jet nebulizer without the need for high inspiratory flow rates or complex hand-breath coordination.COPD which includes emphysema and chronic bronchitis, is a progressive lung disease that restricts airflow, leading to chronic respiratory symptoms and lung damage. Chronic bronchitis causes persistent airway inflammation and mucus buildup, while emphysema destroys lung tissue, making oxygen exchange difficult. OHTUVAYRE™ helps address both by decreasing the activity of PDE3 and PDE4 which can lead to relaxation of the airway muscles and reducing inflammation without the use of steroids.“OHTUVAYRE™ represents a meaningful advancement for patients struggling with COPD. In a single product, patients may receive both airway relaxation and inflammation reduction,” says Paul Jardina, CEO of PromptCare. “By ensuring access through PromptCare, we’re committed to helping patients and providers navigate complex respiratory care with the support they need.Learn MoreAbout PromptCarePromptCare is a leading provider of respiratory and specialty infusion and pharmaceutical therapies, helping patients with complex, chronic, and rare conditions live their fullest lives at home.

