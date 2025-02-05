Middle Atlantic PGA Section Announces Special Award Winners

MAPGA Logo

MAPGA Recognizes its Outstanding PGA of America Golf Pros and Amateurs in the Middle Atlantic Region for Exemplary Contributions to the PGA & the Game of Golf

STAFFORD, VA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Middle Atlantic Section of the PGA of America (MAPGA) has announced their 13 Special Award Winners, headlined by PGA Golf Professional the Year, Adam Relan and PGA Teacher & Coach of the Year, Sean English.“The MAPGA is proud to once again recognize its most outstanding PGA of America Golf Professionals and amateurs in the Middle Atlantic region for their unmatched contributions toward the game of golf,” said Lynne Hunter, President, Middle Atlantic PGA. “Across 13 categories, our award recipients boast track records of excellence in growing the game and inspiring individuals using the great sport of golf.”2024 MAPGA Awards RecipientsPGA Golf Professional Of The YearAdam Relan, PGA, Director of Golf & General Manager, Bide-A-Wee Golf Course, Portsmouth, Va.Hometown: Clifton, Va.PGA Teacher & Coach Of The YearSean English, PGA, Director of Instruction, The Elkridge Club, Baltimore, Md.Hometown: Reisterstown, Md.Bill Strausbaugh AwardAdam Smith, PGA, Head Golf Instructor, The Country Club of Virginia, Richmond, Va.Hometown: Richmond, Va.PGA Professional Development AwardPatrick J. Bedingfield, PGA, Director of Instruction, Bethesda Country Club, Bethesda, Md.Hometown: Woodbine, Md.Player Development AwardCathy Kim, PGA, Director of Instruction, Baltimore Country Club, Timonium, Md.Hometown: Bellevue, Wa.Youth Player Development AwardBill Fedder, PGA, Director of Instruction, The Club at Glenmore, Keswick, Va.Hometown: Lynchburg, Va.Merchandiser Of The Year (Private)Chris Costantino, PGA, Head Golf Professional, Cattail Creek Country Club, Glenwood, Md.Hometown: Olney, Md.Merchandiser Of The Year (Public)Buddy Sass, PGA, Head Golf Professional, Ocean City Golf Club, Berlin, Md.Hometown: Berlin, Md.Merchandiser Of The Year (Resort)Zach Pfingst, PGA, Director of Golf, Bay Creek Resort & Club, Cape Charles, Va.Hometown: Cape Charles, Va.Assistant PGA Professional Of The YearMatt Brennan, PGA, Senior Assistant Golf Professional, The Country Club of Virginia, Richmond, Va.Hometown: Raleigh, Nc.David Wortman Citizen Of The YearStacy Miller-Arndt, LPGA, Congressional Country Club, Bethesda, Md.Hometown: Frederick, Md.Earle Hellen Sports Media AwardRob Failes, PGA & Eric Layton, PGA, The Golf Intervention Podcast, Birdwood GC/Univ of Virginia & The Country Club of Virginia, Charlottesville, Va. & Richmond, Va.Salesperson Of The YearEric Davis, Sales Representative, Acushnet Company/TitleistHometown: Newberry, S.C.Headlining the MAPGA Award Winners is Adam Relan, PGA, Director of Golf & General Manager at Bide-A-Wee Golf Course, in Portsmouth, Va, who is the PGA Golf Professional Of The Year. This is the highest honor paid to a PGA Professional, and it is based on overall performance, level of service to the MAPGA, leadership ability, promotion of the game of golf, image as a PGA Professional and ability to inspire fellow professionals, among other criteria.This honor follows Relan’s 2023 MAPGA Player Development award and further reinforces his expertise in player development. In addition to his distinguished MAPGA honor, Relan was also recently named the PGA of America’s national Patriot Award winner, which recognizes PGA of America Golf Professionals who demonstrate patriotism and commitment to the United States through golf. Recipients of the award also show strong moral character and leadership and have a history of supporting the United States Armed Forces.Relan is passionate about programs such as PGA Jr. League and PGA HOPE, while serving as Coach of his PGA Jr. League team, and a PGA HOPE Lead instructor for the Tidewater Chapter. He also hosts a number of instructional clinics and fun golf events throughout the year for golfers of all levels, designed to create a fun environment and help grow the game.In regard to his commitment to military Veterans, as an active member of the PGA of America's National PGA HOPE Committee, while serving as the MAPGA Player Development Committee Co-Chair and the PGA HOPE Committee Chair, Relan is heavily involved in promoting PGA HOPE and Patriot Golf Day in his community and the MAPGA.Joining Relan in the 2024 Class of MAPGA Award Winners is Sean English, PGA, the Director of Instruction at The Elkridge Club, in Baltimore, Md., who is the 2024 PGA Teacher & Coach Of The Year, which is presented for excellence in golf instruction along with overall performance as a PGA Professional. A PGA of America member since 1998, English has over 20 years of teaching experience, backed by an unwavering commitment to help every student improve their skills and enjoyment of the game.English attends over 100 hours of education each year, investing in his own education so that he can help others. As Co-Chair of the MAPGA Education Committee, he was instrumental in establishing the extremely successful MAPGA Virtual Education Series. In addition to his vast involvement in the Section’s education programs he has also presented at the Caves Valley Spring Education seminar.Throughout his career, English has received numerous awards and accolades, which includes being selected as one of Golf Digest's Best Teachers by State 2015-25; the 2020 Middle Atlantic PGA's Professional Development Award Winner; the 2007 Southern Ohio PGA’s Teacher of Year Award Winner; and named U.S. Kids Top 50 Teachers 2023-24. An accomplished tournament golfer, Sean played in the 2004 PGA Championship and 2008 U.S. Open.For bios of all 2024 MAPGA Awards recipients, click HERE . The 2024 MAPGA Awards recipients will be honored on Sunday, March 2nd, 2025, at the MAPGA Hall of Fame & Awards Banquet, at Lansdowne Resort & Spa, in Leesburg, Va. For more information on the MAPGA, visit www.mapga.com

